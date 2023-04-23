White Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe, center, is doused with liquid by Josh Lowe, left, after Brandon Lowe hit a two-run walkout home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, in St. Petersburg.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo López to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Chicago White Sox 8-7 on Friday night.

“It’s pretty great,” Lowe said. “It’s an awesome feeling. I think this might be my first walkoff homer of my life, honestly.”

