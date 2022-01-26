The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of January will give the Florida freshwater anglers the beginning of the new moon phase and a cold winter weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience better feeding activity on the warmer days of the cold weather roller coaster, which will greatly slow-down the positive effects of this weekend’s new moon phase.
The new moon occurs Tuesday which means the new moon phase starts Saturday. The moon arrives closest to earth on Sunday—lunar perigee—which will improve the new moon influence on fish feeding migrations. However the moon comes completely out of the solar energy path on Saturday, which will be a significant negative factor. And speaking of ‘negative factors’ a twenty-degree cold front arrives Friday night and Saturday which will drop nighttime temperatures to the freezing point.
So this upcoming new moon phase will produce better fishing days next Wednesday and Thursday as the new moon phase ends and warm weather returns. During the winter weather periods of the winter season, the higher fish feeding days occur on the warmer days of the winter weather pattern. It is also true that usually the cold periods are produced by the full and new moon phases. The stronger lunar phases always effect the weather, producing significant weather changes, and in this case this week, for the negative instead of the positive.
So good fishing today through Friday and tough fishing until the middle of next week.
Best Fishing Days: Usually I would predict the days of the new moon phase as the best fishing days of the week and or month. However a serious cold front will significantly slow feeding activity Saturday through Monday—drop the feed rating by one to two numbers. So even though all the fishing publications list the new moon phase of Sunday through Tuesday as being the best fishing days, I will calculate the “Florida Factor” into the national algorithm and predict Thursday and Friday as the best fishing days of the next six days. Next Wednesday and Thursday will be the next ‘better fishing days’ period due to being the next warm period.
In Florida, freshwater fish metabolism speed during the winter season, and…when winter-weather dominates with thirty degree conditions, becomes the prominent fishing factor. Fish will feed at a higher, and more normal rate, when the warmer mid-to-upper sixty-degree water temperatures occur.
However the effect of the new and full moon during a cold winter day will cause a few more fish to feed at above normal winter rates, the warmer winter days, when an additional twenty degrees is present, will produce a better feed rating than a new and full moon produce with thirty-five to fifty-five (daily low-high) degree conditions.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:01 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-two minutes and remains at the same rating until Sunday when a four to five rating occurs from 12:30 – 4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:54 a.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating until the weekend when a four to five rating occurs from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and becomes a major fishing period.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 29 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Want to learn how to catch bass in the great state of Florida? Or desire to learn the methods and strategies required to catch monster trophy bass? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote, “on your boat”. Eliminate the overhead, keep cost down by having me guide you on your boat. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open four to five inches and flowing a combined 500 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing services and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com