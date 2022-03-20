The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of a fairly strong full moon phase and a typical spring weather pattern that will produce a daily wind direction change cause by the arrival of minor high-pressure cold fronts.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will have the usual medium-to-strong wind speeds to factor into their strategies, but daily wind direction change, bright sunlight, perfect wave-action, and ideal water temperatures, will produce plenty of hungry fish during major and minor feeding periods.
This time of year, atmospheric pressure change, becomes one of the major factors in causing ‘fish adjustment activity’. When fish adjust as above average annual rates, they feed opportunistically—in other words they tend to overeat during the adjustment period. And of the next four days, today during the early morning hours and Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours, barometric pressure will change, first up and then down respectfully, about 0.12 In Hg. Be looking for fish to move shallow today and toward deeper water Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The full moon occurred Friday which means today and Monday are the last two days of the seven-day full moon phase. However the moon is moving away from the solar energy path and will arrive at the low lunar point Thursday. For this reason anglers can expect the weakest lunar effect of the month to occur this week. Shorter feeding durations and weaker numbers of feeding fish will result, as a majority of the fish feed during the three solar periods and two lunar periods which do not harmonize (occur at the same time) this week.
The wind forecast predicts wind speeds of thirteen to sixteen mph during the late morning to evening hours, every day but today. A nine to ten mph north wind will bring a high pressure minor cold front into the state this morning, which will cause pre-front conditions to occur early this morning. I expect fish to feed at above-average rates as a result. Bright sunlight and rising pressure will cause fish to move from cover to cover as they adjust upward into feeding areas. Bass fishermen can expect the “Big Girls” to wait in ambush within the thicker vegetative cover.
The wind direction changes from north today, to east on Monday, east southeast Tuesday, and south on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be a pre-front day as wind begin to shift out of the west late Thursday afternoon and evening. A west wind prevails Friday and Saturday and a north wind for next Sunday as a cold front drops temperatures ten degrees.
In Florida, our seasonal spring weather produces enough atmospheric pressure change and enough wind direction change, to cause enough ‘fish adjustment activity’ which will cause a ‘better-than-advertised’ feed rating. The Florida spring season is known for heavy feeding bass. The spawning effort ends and bass begin feeding in one of two annual ‘weight-gain’ periods—water temperatures in the seventy to eight-two degree range produce the highest metabolism speeds of the year during the fall and spring seasons. It is during these two annual periods that bass put on the majority of their annual weight-gain. So even though fishing publications and fish-feeding algorithms predict a three to four feed rating this week, here in Florida we can reasonably expect a point of two better feeding activity when pressure and wind changes cause fish adjustment activity, which occurs almost daily, every week until the rainy season starts.
For artificial bait anglers and especially bass anglers, the green colored baits are now the best color to use. And the more bulk to the bait, the better. Hungry feeding fish select the bait-fish which emits the most vibration, signaling that they have successfully fed. A bait-fish with a full stomach, tends to move from cover to cover slower, swimming shorter distances, and adjusting more during pressure changes than a fish with a less-full stomach. Present your bait in this same manner and you’ll experience more strikes from large bass—think fat bluegill and fat crawdad.
Best Fishing Days: Today will be the best fishing day of the week; its two days after the full moon, it’s a pre-front day, with a slightly better than average pressure rise this morning, with ideal wind speeds which will drop temperatures twelve degrees which will not be enough to negatively affect the current full moon feeding pattern of a strong midafternoon bite. Expect fish to be on the move this morning, into the shallow feeding areas as pressure rises.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:36 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 1-4 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and produces a declining feed rating of one number each day. Tuesday a feed rating of three to four will occur from 4:30-7:45 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:03 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty-five minutes and produces a declining feed rating of a half number each day. Tuesday a feed rating of two to three occur from 9:30- 11:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 20-21 last two days of full moon phase, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.15 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
