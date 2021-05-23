AVON PARK — A trifecta of games took place and plenty of runs were scored at Durrah Martin Baseball Complex Thursday night. C&C Fleet Services defeated CreteWorks Design 4-3 and Bill Jarrett Ford eased past Life Church of Avon Park 17-7 in coached pitch. Meanwhile, Heartland National Bank took down Frostproof 13-2 in “O” Zone.
C&C and CreteWorks was the first contest to get going. CreteWorks snagged the lead in the first inning as both King Fisher and Kellen Jackson reached on hits and scored for a 2-0 lead.
C&C Fleet Services responded in the bottom of the first as Duke Galimba had a lead-off extra-base hit and Griffin Troy brought him home on a single. However, Troy was tagged out on the basepath. Liam McGregor doubled following Troy but the next two C&C batters went down to end the first inning.
After CreteWorks went 1-2-3 over its next six outs, C&C grabbed the lead in the third. Galimba knocked a one-out hit and he scored on a single by Troy. After Troy was caught again between first and second, McGregor reached on another hit. Joe Jackson smacked a two-out triple to score McGregor to give C&C a 3-2 lead.
CW’s Kyler Doughty reached to lead off the fourth and scored to tie the game at 3-3.
This ballgame continued to seesaw in the fifth as C&C nabbed a 4-3 lead off a pair of two-out hits by both McGregor and Jackson. CreteWorks couldn’t mount a rally in the sixth though as Drue Rushing followed by Doughty and Fisher were retired in order and gave C&C the 4-3 win.
Meanwhile, Bill Jarrett Ford racked up runs against Life Church of Avon Park.
Life Church got on the board in its first at-bats. Joaquin Flores-Muniz hit a one-out single and Ethan Harrison drove him in with a triple. Richard Cecil then doubled and Kody McIntyre singled for two more Life Church runners but Myster Edwards stranded both runners with a strikeout to end the top half of the first.
Ford then came back with a crooked number in the bottom of the inning. Macoy Pollitt and Clay Germaine hit back-to-back singles to start the inning and Jake Pritchett smacked a three-run home run to give his team a 3-1 lead through one inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the second but scored a combined five runs in the third.
Life Church’s Flores-Muniz and Harrison recorded a pair of two-out singles and Grayson Steffner drove both runners in with a triple. Cecil then brought him home with a single before McIntyre struck out to end the frame as Life Church led 4-3.
It was a short-lived lead, though as Ford’s Nate Popa, Dariel Cruz and Alex Martinez smacked three consecutive one-out hits to claim a 5-4 lead.
However, momentum swung back to Life Church in the fourth. Edwards, Caleb Pontoja and Samuel Hernandez posted three hits with both Edwards and Pontoja scoring for a 6-5 lead.
Then it all broke loose with Bill Jarrett Ford. Harlan Gomez led off with a single and a home run by Pollitt gave their team a 7-6 lead. Clay Germaine and Avery Cappo later scored to extend the lead 9-6. Cruz recorded a two-out hit as Martinez drove him in to make it 10-6.
A pair of singles by Steffner and Harrison closed the gap the following inning to make it 10-7 but Life Church couldn’t add any additional runs in the fifth.
Bill Jarrett Ford then rattled off eight straight hits and plated seven runs before its first out in the bottom of the fifth to make it 17-7. Gomez got it started with a single followed by Pollitt, Clay Germaine, Pritchett, Cappo, Popa, Cruz and Martinez with knocks.
Life Church was unable to make a comeback and fell to Jarrett Ford, 17-7.
On another field, Heartland National Bank ran all over its opponent from Frostproof. Tyler Childress scored multiple runs and slugged well, including an inside-the-park home run.
Heartland National Bank also limited the opposing team to just two runs and took advantage of a big inning in the fifth to put the game away and claim a run-rule win.