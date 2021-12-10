SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks saw their two-game win streak snapped Tuesday night. Sebring fell to the Auburndale Bloodhounds, 5-3, in its fourth of seven straight home games. The Blue Streaks’ record now falls to 6-4.
“I actually think we did pretty well,” Coach T.C. Lackey said of his team’s performance. ”Auburndale is consistently (in the) top 20 in the state every year.”
The Bloodhounds got on the board first with a goal with a little over 30 minutes left in the first half. Sebring responded nine minutes later as a shot by Ashby Edgemon found its way into the back of the goal due to the Bloodhounds goalie losing control of the ball on a save attempt.
The ball fell right in front of the goal near the right side, where Edgemon swooped in and knocked it in for the equalizer.
However, Auburndale came right back with a goal four minutes later and held on to the lead for the half’s remaining 17 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
The first half of the contest, like most of it, was played in Sebring’s defensive portion of the field. That’s due in part to some speed and talented play by the Auburndale forwards.
Unfortunately, the Blue Streaks weren’t able to get the offense going much in that first 40 minutes.
“It’s just a matter of getting there,” Lackey said. “They (Auburndale) had a lot of talent up top. Some of their defenders were good at countering what we were trying to do. We just couldn’t get it. I think (the) first half they beat us, I think the second half we played really well.”
Lackey believed his team played pretty even with the Bloodhounds in the second half.
However, the Blue Steak deficit doubled within the first five minutes of the second half due to another Auburndale goal. But Sebring got some late life within the final 20 minutes.
Freshman midfielder Madison Salazar pushed the ball right up the middle from the beginning of Sebring’s attacking half all the way to the goal where she drew a foul in the box and set up the Blue Streaks with a penalty kick.
Jackie Lackey took the kick for Sebring and scored easily to cut the deficit back to one with just under 15 minutes left in the game. More than enough time to get an equalizer.
A flurry of goals then happened in the final 10 minutes of the game. First, Auburndale pulled back ahead by two with a goal with 9:17 left on the clock. Edgemon took advantage of a keeper being too far out and netted her second goal with 4:30 left.
But Auburndale didn’t want any part of a comeback and put in one more goal with 3:23 left to win the game 5-3.
The results for such even play in the second half might’ve been an adjustment/realization by the Sebring attack.
“I think our forwards realized that they weren’t going to be able to walk by them,” Lackey said. “They had to bully by them and I think once they grew up a little bit and got more aggressive I think they did better.”
Goalkeeper Jordyn Wickham was busy all night long along with the rest of the Sebring defense. She defended 26 shots on goal, saving 21 of them with five goals against her.
Coach Lackey was impressed with how she played Tuesday night and how she’s been this season.
“She’s never played goalie before and she’s doing outstanding,” he said. “She’s figuring it out as we go. I told her they’re going to score goals, that’s just what they do. Once we get to, our end game being, the end of January. She’s got to be there. She’s getting there.”
Sebring is back at it Thursday night against LaBelle at 7:30 p.m. followed by a matchup Friday night against the Avon Park Red Devils at 6 p.m. Both at Fireman’s Field.