SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Winter Haven Blue Devils for their first home game of the season. The Blue Streaks held on to defeat the Blue Devils 3-2 boosting Sebring’s record to 2-0.
“We came out and played a great Winter Haven team,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We played as a team tonight and for us to have a good season we will have to continue to play as a team. When we made a couple of mistakes no one put their heads down and everyone had everyone’s back tonight.”
Sebring jumped into the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Zach Doorlag was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Desmond Gaines bunted toward the pitcher who fumbled the ball then overthrew first allowing Doorlag to reach third and Gaines to advance to second on the error. Carpenter also bunted to load the bases and Trey Bender came in to run for Carpenter.
Joey Warner knocked a grounder to second driving in Doorlag and Gaines for a two-run RBI single. Bender was tagged out at second and Warner beat the throw to first. Cam Kimbrell bunted to the pitcher who threw to first, the first baseman lifted his foot off the base but Kimbrell was called out for the third out. Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt protested the call and the call was overturned. Warner was safe at home giving the Blue Streaks a 3-0 lead.
“One of the stats that won’t show was a little ground ball that Joey Warner hit, he got out of the box and they weren’t able to turn a double play and we scored a pair of runs from it,” said DeWitt. “That came out to be a big difference.”
The Blue Devils narrowed the deficit in the fifth inning. Jose Pena grounded to shortstop and reached on an error and stole second shortly after. Hector Vargas drove in Pena with a blooper to left field bringing the score to 3-1.
In the top of the sixth Winter Haven continued to chop at the deficit. Desean Rodgers sent a rope into the left-center field gap for a single. Sebring catcher, Kenny Palmerton, tried to pick off Rodgers at first but over threw the first baseman and Rodgers advanced to second. Rodgers stole third and Palmerton went to throw the runner out but over threw the third baseman and Rodgers scored on the error bringing the Blue Devils within one with a score of 3-2.
Sebring senior Cody Carpenter was on the mound for six innings striking out an impressive eight batters. Doorlag was brought in as relief and struck out one batter. Kimbrell finished the game with a pair of strikeouts with bases loaded.
“We played hard, played great, our intensity was up,” said Cody Carpenter. “Every time something didn’t go our way, we always kept our heads up and played hard. We fought to the end. So far, we are doing pretty good, we fight and we are one of the hardest working teams, there is no doubt about it. We have great coaches. I felt amazing and wanted to go back on the mound in the seventh but coach wouldn’t let me. This season I just want to help my team win games. This is my senior year and I want to play but I don’t want it to end.”
“Carpenter threw a great game,” added DeWitt. “For his first game out, he established a strike zone and attacked that strike zone. He held a really good team down. He did exactly what a senior needed to do. Then we put a freshman in a tough situation to close out the game and he was able to close it.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks held off the Winter Haven Blue Devils for a final score of 3-2. The Blue Streaks will host the Clewiston Tigers tonight at 7:30 p.m. It is Dixie Youth Baseball night and all youth players get in for free. The 9-10 and 11-12 year old teams that went to the World Series in Louisiana will be honored.
“We still have to do a few things but for us to play the way we did, executed and moved guys where we need to,” DeWitt said. “These guys have been fun all year so far, I know it is just the beginning but in their practices they never take a day off, they never take a swing off, they are a team that I don’t have to look over my shoulder to make sure they are working, they are going to work on their own because they love it and respect the game. We have a team that respects the game and will get down the line and hustle.”
“We lost a hand full of seniors last season but this season we have seniors down to freshman,” DeWitt said. “The good thing about this squad is that Thursday night we might have a different lineup out there. We have some guys on the bench who can play and they are just buying their time. They have to continue to work and be ready to play. No one on this team thinks they are better than anyone else and they want everyone to succeed.”