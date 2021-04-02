SEBRING – It was a mixed bag for the Sebring tennis teams on Tuesday as the Sebring Boys team swept all seven matches they played against the Lake Wales Highlanders and the Sebring Girls lost all seven to the McKeel Wildcats.
The Blue Streaks boys team had beaten Lake Wales earlier in the season 4-3, winning three of the five singles matches and splitting the two doubles matches.
This time they pulled out the sweep as the si’ngles 3 and 4 and the doubles 2 avenged earlier season losses.
In the Singles 1 match Sebring’s Trace Lackey dispatched Lake Wales Farthling in straight sets 6-3 and 6-0.
In the Singles 2 match, Sebring’s Vinay Krishnadas slipped past Lake Wales Greenidge in straight sets 6-0 and 6-4.
In the Singles 3 match, Sebring’s John Rogers avenged an earlier season loss by beating Lake Wales Weaver in straight sets in a tight match 6-4 and 6-2.
Sebring’s Elijah De La Nuez also avenged an earlier season loss in the Singles 4 with a convincing 6-1 and 6-0 straight set win over over Lake Wales Miller.
In Singles 5, Sebring’s Kartik Ananthan continues to makes strives winning in straight sets over Lake Wales Wadsworth 6-2 and 6-1.
In the Doubles 1, Lackey and Krishnadas teamed up to beat Lake Wales Farthing and Greenidge 6-2 and 6-1, while Rogers paired with De La Nuez as Sebring won in straight sets over Lake Wales Weaver and Miller 6-3 and 6-1.
The Sebring Girls did not fair as well, dropping all seven games as their Number 1 Reagan Lenihan lost to McKeel’s Neleah Neibesline 0-6, 0-6. Aly Smyth lost to Eva Harris 0-6, 3-6. Alayna Myhre lost to Jada Hutto 0-6,0-6. Haley Waltman lost to Carmen Antaya 0-6, 0-6 and Stephanie Reiner fell to Sarah Steeves 0-6, 0-6.
In the Doubles, Reagan and Smyth lost to Neibesline and Harris 2-8 in Doubles 1. In Doubles 2 Myre and Waltman dropped a 2-8 decision to Hutto and Antaya.
The Sebring Boys’ team has already clinched the number one seed for the district tournament and will host their Senior Night on Tuesday, April 6 as they will play the Hardee Wildcats.
Sebring will also host the boys district tournament starting April 12 and concluding on the 13th.