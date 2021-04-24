SEBRING — For the third-straight season, the Sebring Blue Streaks boys’ tennis team is state-bound but unfortunately the Lady Streaks’ run has come to an end.
The Sebring boys defeated their regional final opponent, Cape Coral, 3-2 for the Class 2A-Region 6 Championship. The the Blue Streaks will advance to the FHSAA Finals in Orlando taking place from April 26 to April 30.
The Blue Streaks jumped out to 2-0 as Kartik Ananthan and Vinay Krishnadas’s matches ended one after the other. The fifth-seeded Kartik dispatched his opponent 6-0, 6-0 while Krishnadas claimed his No. 2 win 6-2, 6-0.
However, Cape Coral knotted it up as Cape Coral’s Matthew Orozco won 6-1, 6-2 over Sebring’s No. 1 in Trace Lackey. Like Lackey, Orozco was already set to represent his school in Orlando at the individual level.
Sebring’s three seed John Allen Rogers lost 6-2, 6-1. Thus, it all came down to Elijah De La Nuev for the singles title.
De La Nuev fought a hard match and came out on top, 7-6(4) and 7-5.
The two schools moved on to doubles after that with the duos of No. 1s Lackey and Krishnadas and No. 2s Rogers and De La Nuev both dropping their first sets 6-2, but the No. 1s pulled out a 6-4 win in Set 2 while Rogers and De La Nuev won 6-1 to force tiebreaks.
Both of those went extended as Lackey and Krishnadas claimed victory 10-7 while the No. 2s won 11-9.
Sebring Coach T.C. Lackey called the Rogers and De La Nuev’s comeback win impressive. Not to mention, De La Nuev’s battle for the singles title.
“I’ve been telling them all year long it’s a team effort,” Lackey said. “You win with that.”
According to Thomas Lackey, Sebring’s been represented at state by either individuals or a team for five consecutive years excluding 2020. In 2020, they were actually one of the best teams in the state but COVID effectively kept them from ever making a run.
Thomas Lackey believes the reason for such a run is the talent produced by the Highlands County Tennis Association.
“Basically, they’ve been groomed since they were eight or nine years old,” Coach Lackey said. “They’ve continued to play and we’ve just had a good run of good players and good athletes. Then we were fortunate enough to get some guys coming in the last couple of years to fill in the gaps.”
When the shutdown happened, Thomas Lackey had to rebuild when he lost three of his top four players due to graduation. His No. 2, Krishnadas, was at No. 6 for several years and never even played in districts. Now he’s a regional champion and only dropped one match all year.
Meanwhile, the first time his three, four and five played a match that counted was at Lakeland earlier in the season.
The Streaks also saw action against the likes of Jesuit, Venice and Bishop Moore. It leaves Thomas Lackey impressed with how his players stepped up this year.
“It’s pretty awesome to see these kids do so well,” he said.
Districts was the expectation but state was the goal for this team and the kind of competition the Streaks faced this year has them battle-tested for Orlando.
“That’s a lofty goal but that was our goal all year,” Thomas Lackey said. “Not only do we get to go as individuals, we get to go as a whole team. So, we’re looking forward to the experience.”
Sebring had a day off on Friday then will hit a little over the weekend and use Monday and Tuesday to get ready. As for Thursday night, they celebrated with a dinner at Cang Tong.
In the girls division the Blue Streaks fell short during their regional matches in Lemon Bay after a hard fought battle.
“I am super proud of my team for making it this far,” stated Coach Shana Bassett. “They all played amazing and put up a good fight against the other team.”
The No. 1 singles Reagan Lenihan fell short 1-6 and 1-6.
Mara Pepper put up a great fight in the No. 2 singles but came up short, 3-6 and 2-6.
Aly Smith upset her opponent in the No. 3 match, 6-2 and 6-2.
No. 4 Alayna Myhre was defeated, 2-6 and 1-6.
Haley Waltman dominated in the No. 5 singles with final scores of 6-4 and 6-1.
In the doubles matches, the No.1 duo of Lenihan and Mhyre fell short in their match, 1-6 and 1-6.
No. 2 doubles, Pepper and Waltman, came to a stop at 6-5.
The Lady Streaks will sadly won’t advance to the State Tournament and their season has come to a screeching halt.