SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks took control early against the Commerce Tigers from Commerce, Georgia. Sebring defeated the Tigers, 16-1, in four short innings. This victory boosts the Blue Streaks record to 11-6 on the season.
“We came out and we were focused tonight,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We came out and swung the bat and played good defense. We came out with a different approach and attitude after losing to DeSoto Tuesday. They found a way to kicked it into a different gear and understood everything is important and every game we play they have to remain focused.”
Sebring came out of the gate swinging for the fences in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Doorlag was the lead off hitter for the Blue Streaks and rocketed the ball over the left-center field fence for a solo homer. Joey Warner hit a line up the middle to center field for a single. Trey Bender hit a rope down the left field line for a single and Warner advanced to third. Bender took second a short time later. Case McClelland and Reid Whitehouse hit back-to-back sacrifice RBIs to increase Sebring’s lead to 3-0.
Sebring expanded their lead in the second with Beny Bikar Jr. sent a grounder into right field for a single. Bikar advanced to second on a passed ball and stole third, the catcher threw down to third in attempt to get Bikar out and over threw. Bikar went home on the error giving Sebring a 4-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks ran away with the game in the third inning. McClelland was hit by the ball, Trey Rowe drew a walk and Cameron Kimbrell was beaned to load the bases. The Tigers made a pitching change and Sebring’s Giovanni Perez drew a walk bringing home McClelland.
With bases still loaded Bikar hit a rope into left for a single, driving in Rowe for a ribbie. Bases were still loaded when Kimbrell went home on a passed ball while Perez and Bikar advanced to second and third. Doorlag hit a sacrifice fly into center sending home Perez. Warner hit a grounder up the middle into center field for a single driving home Bikar. Bender drew a walk and Clayton Evans hit a line into center to load the bases. Ashton Griffin knocked a blooper to left field driving in Warner for an RBI single.
The Tigers made another pitching change. The bases were still loaded when Rhett Vaughn drew a walk bringing home Bender. Kimbrell was hit by the ball again sending home Evans. Dayron Novas hammered a grounder into left for a single plating Griffin. Peyton Spencer hit a grounder to shortstop and beat the throw to first while Vaughn crossed home plate.
The Blue Streaks made a total of 10 runs in the third inning alone propelling Sebring into a 14-0 lead. Sebring was just one point and one inning away from the mercy rule coming into play.
“We had a couple guys who did well working the count after getting behind,” explained DeWitt. “Gio Perez being one of them, he was behind 0-2 in the count and drew a walk. Kimbrell did a great job, he had a couple balls that hit him when he was down in the count. These guys did a great job of being team players. The guys that got an opportunity that came in, that usually don’t start or haven’t played in a few games, they had great at bats. They drew walks and shows maturity on their part, most guys would say ‘I may not get another chance at bat’ and swing away. They did a great job of waiting on pitches.”
Commerce avoided the shutout in the top of the fourth. The Tigers had a runner on third when Gray Holbrook rocketed the ball deep into right-center field for a triple plating Colin Welch for an RBI narrowing the deficit to 14-1.
Sebring clinched the victory in the fourth inning instating the mercy rule. Bender launched the ball into the right-center field gap for a double. Evans drew a walk. Bender and Evans both advanced on a passed ball. Vaughn hit a pop-up into right field that was dropped driving home Bender for an RBI single and advanced to second on the error. Kimbrell hit a blooper into center plating Evans and clinching the victory for Sebring with a final score of 16-1.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Lake Placid to face their rivals, the Green Dragons, on Tuesday, April 6 at 7 p.m.