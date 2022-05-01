SEBRING — For the first time in school history the Sebring Blue Streaks had not one but two young ladies sign scholarships to play flag football. Alexandra “Lexey” Payne (defensive back) and Kennedy Wolfe (wide receiver) signed with Warner University Royals while surrounded by friends, family, coaches and school administration.
For Lexey signing day is a dream come true after years of hard work on and off the field.
“I’m so excited and this has been my dream for so long,” said Lexey Payne. “It is really crazy and an honor to be one of the first to get a flag football scholarship. I looked into a couple of other schools but Warner was the first one that really wanted me. It was nice to have a team want me. I was able to tour the school and went to the scholarship competition there and they were all so nice and so friendly. The coach made sure I was super comfortable, super knowledgeable about this new situation and made me feel really comfortable and excited to do it. I’ve never left home before and I’m kind of nervous. It will be different and I’m not used to change but I’m excited for it at the same time. I want to thank my mom for pushing me hard and made sure I was able to do whatever I needed no matter what. Also want to thank coach D (Demarest) and Coach Jackie (Smith) they pushed me so hard, I couldn’t have done this without them.”
Lexey’s family was beaming with pride as she signed with Warner.
“Lexey is a very hard worker and has worked really hard at sports to do the best she could,” said Candace Payne, Lexey’s mother. “She is very organized and is a good kid. This scholarship is very important and helpful. She really wanted to go to college and be able to play football. They are mainly private colleges and can be kind of expensive. This is also gratification for her because she worked so hard and earned it. We are super proud, when they are young and playing sports, you just want them to have fun but she worked really hard and to have some of her dreams realized today makes it really special. I think she will continue to work hard and make her grades a priority, then the sports. She is really careful about prioritizing that. I am not ready for her to leave.”
Coach Gary Demarest has big shoes to fill when Lexey leaves for college.
“I watched Lexey come in as a freshman and watched her develop into a young woman and watched her work hard to get where she is at,” said Coach Gary Demarest. “She wasn’t blessed with athletic ability but she kept working and I think she realizes if she works at anything she will be good at it. She is a special, polite, never a bad word about anybody and a leader on this team. She doesn’t lead by her mouth, she leads by example. She will be missed for sure. I am very proud and I hope in the next chapter of life she keeps doing what she is doing. Whatever she wants to do she will be good at it because she is that type of person. She puts her mind to something and goes and gets it. To succeed at college, she will have keep doing what she is doing, stay in the books, the main thing is the education. Flag is just a tool to get money for college, it’s not about the sport it’s about getting an education and becoming what they want to be. Her leadership and personality will be hard to replace.”
Kennedy was on the fence about going to Warner University but knows she will do well there.
“I’m super excited, I was kind of indecisive about it at first but I know I will be good at Warner,” said Kennedy Wolfe. “It feels good to make school history. I decided to go to Warner because it close to home and Lexey will be there with me. It will be cool to work on the team together. We went on a campus tour and it was nice. I knew a few of the girls on the team so that was cool. They have a Starbucks there, so I’m happy. The coach was really nice and I keep in contact with him, he seems excited about me going there. I’m nervous for sure, it will be a lot different than high school. I would like to thank my dad because he has been coaching football since my freshman year and has done a lot for me and the team.”
Kennedy’s parents were beaming with pride as they watched her sign to be a Royal.
“I am very proud of Kennedy getting this scholarship, it means a lot to us,” said Lori Wolfe Kennedy’s mother. “They are the first two girls from Sebring to get a flag football scholarship for college and it is really awesome. Kennedy is a unique girl and I’m ready for her to go and get her life started. Once at college she will have to grow up a little bit and try a little harder.”
“She is going to have to work twice as hard, it’s the real deal,” said Sebring JV Coach, Assistant Varsity and Kennedy’s father, Coach Jason Wolfe. “She will have to put in overtime to get to that level and she is capable of it.”
Coach Demarest knows Kennedy has what it takes to succeed at the college level and in the corporate world.
“Kennedy is a very determined young lady who has had ups and downs on the team,” said Coach Demarest. “She was willing to play anywhere the team needed her, she is very team oriented and did whatever it takes to help the team. She is a team player which I feel will help her in college and in the corporate world. She is an intern in my ESE class and from what her dad tells me she wants to get into the teaching field or physical therapy. She is very good with the kids and is compassionate. She is a special young lady. Whatever you ask her she does and is a utility player which to me is the one you can count on. She is good in school here and will have to do the same at college, stay in the books and don’t procrastinate.”
“I tell these girls, it’s more about the grades than the sport because if you get hurt and you’ve got good grades, you can still go to college but if you have all your eggs in the sports basket and get injured then you are done,” added Demarest. “I lived that, that’s my life I just described. Both of these girls are like my daughters, I’m as proud of them as I would be my own daughters. I’m hoping they will stay in contact. I’m there for them and want to know what’s going on in their life. Both of them will be missed, I get attached to my players and that’s the hard thing but at some point you gotta let them go.”