SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (6-2) held the Okeechobee Brahmans (1-7) to 39 total yards as they cruised to an easy 42-0 win to capture the Class 3S-District 11 Championship. Last year was the first time in Sebring High School history that the team won a district championship, now they are back-to-back champions. The win extended the Blue Streaks winning streak to three games.

Sebring scored on all four first half possessions to build a 28-0 halftime lead.

Recommended for you