SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (6-2) held the Okeechobee Brahmans (1-7) to 39 total yards as they cruised to an easy 42-0 win to capture the Class 3S-District 11 Championship. Last year was the first time in Sebring High School history that the team won a district championship, now they are back-to-back champions. The win extended the Blue Streaks winning streak to three games.
Sebring scored on all four first half possessions to build a 28-0 halftime lead.
After forcing Okeechobee to punt from their own seven on their first possession of the game, Sebring started the game offensively sitting on the Brahmans’ 30 yard line.
Six straight running plays, mainly attacking the left side, Jamaree Welch walked into the end zone from one yard out to give Sebring a 7-0 lead with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
It looked as Okeechobee may make a game of it as they countered with a twelve play drive that started on their 20 and reached Sebring’s 38 before Tyler Blevins came up with a nine yard sack on third and 13 that ended the first quarter and forcing Okeechobee to punt to start the second quarter.
Sebring put together a six play drive that covered 73 yards on their second drive of the game. Len Grant completed two passes, one to Dyveon Collymore for 23 yards and one to Michael Perry for 15 before Wilney Francois was able to stay off the ground after slipping and running 38 yards up the middle for a touchdown to make the score 14-0 with 9:19 left in the second.
Sebring took even less time on their next drive, going 77 yards in five plays. Grant hooked up with Welch for a 23 yard pass and Francois finished it off with two runs for 59 yards, the last being for 38 yards and the touchdown to increase the Blue Streaks’ lead to 21-0 with 3:45 left in the half.
With 20.6 seconds left in the half, Jamesley Paul returned a punt to Okeechobee’s 35, coupled with a personal foul on the Brahmans, Sebring had a last second scoring opportunity on Okeechobee’s 20. Next play, Paul hauled in an over the shoulder pass from Grant to the right side of the end zone to expand Sebring’s lead to 28-0 at the half.
Sebring’s scored on the last play of the third quarter on a 45 yard punt return by Paul to make the score 35-0 and also started the running clock.
The Blue Streaks added another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on a two yard run by Walsone Beaubrian to make the final score 42-0 and the Blue Streaks district champions.
The Sebring defense held the Okeechobee offense to 23 yards rushing and 16 yards passing to include two sacks and an interception by Jalen Knighten.
Francois rushed for 126 yards on 9 carries and two touchdowns for the Blue Streaks. Grant completed five of nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Sebring finishes the regular season this Friday in Fort Pierce as they play the Central Cobras (2-7) in a non-district game.