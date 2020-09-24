SEBRING — It was an emotional night for the Sebring Blue Streaks as they celebrated Senior Night. The Blue Streaks battled to overcome the Lakeland Dreadnaughts Tuesday night.
Sebring came out strong winning the first two sets but the 'Naughts battled back to win set three and the Blue Streaks pulled ahead in set four to win 3-1 with scores of 25-13, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-17. This victory raises Sebring's record to 8-0.
“We had a lot of ups and downs,” Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness said. “We started on a high with Senior Night and it worked out great. We have eight seniors that I have literally been with since they were 9 years old. These girls all said in their statements that I have been screaming at them since they were 8 or 9 and I literally have. They are all my kids. It wasn't just hard with Jordan (Sinness) but with all eight of them. It is hard to believe, it seems like just yesterday that they were all 8. I started all of my seniors and it worked out great. I mixed it up all night long.”
In set one, the Blue Streaks claimed the lead early with an impressive eight-point run by Jordan Sinness, followed by a three-point run by Angie Eaton rocketing Sebring into a 12-3 lead. Allie Collier went back to the line for the Blue Streaks and expanded their lead by five, bringing the score to 18-8. Collier contributed four aces for the night while Sinness led the Blue Streaks in assists with 25, 15 digs and seven kills. Sebring held on to win the first set 25-13.
Set two was tied at 2 when Sebring's Carly Webb served a two-point run to claim a lead of 5-2. Webb also added 12 digs and six assists. The game was tied at 6 and the Blue Streaks and Naughts went point-for-point for several volleys. The score was close at 15-12 with the Blue Streaks in the lead when Sebring's Lena Horton served three points widening the gap to 19-14. Horton made three aces for the night. Sebring made the final points needed to win 25-16 putting them up 2-0.
“I think it was a pretty good match for both Lakeland and Sebring,” Lena Horton said. “I think we pulled through once we pulled our heads out of our butts. After Lakeland won the third set we just pushed harder. I think we have an amazing team with 10 returning players with eight of us being seniors. I think we can go to state. This season I want to get 1% better each time we play and help out my team as best as possible. It is crazy to think this is my senior year. I am going to enjoy every last moment of it and celebrate every point with my team, win or lose.”
The 'Naughts found their groove in set three. Sebring and Lakeland stayed close, going point-for-point with several long volleys and a few big hits. The Blue Streaks trailed behind by only a point or two at a time and Lakeland went on to win 25-21.
In set four, the Blue Streaks and Lakeland battled for control. The teams were tied at 4 but then Sebring pulled ahead with a four-point run by Horton, bringing the score to 9-5. The Blue Streaks continued to build their lead but the 'Naughts narrowed the deficit with a three-point run by Erin Miller to pull within one with a score of 12-11.
Sebring furthered their lead a couple of points at a time until Horton went back to serve again and made the final four points needed to win 25-17.
“Lakeland found our weakness, which is tips. It is something we need to work on,” Sinness said. “We were focused on how to get better in that area. In set three, they tipped us to death and as a team we have to recognize that sooner and adjust. I was really impressed with our outside hitters who did a good job. All three of our pins did a good job and that makes a big difference. We have been working hard on establishing our middles, so Jordan (Sinness) and Sydney (Porter) have to work the middle. We need to become a disciplined team and find that balance.”
Courtney Webb helped the Blue Streaks with 10 kills and seven digs and Ashley Bible contributed 12 digs and 11 kills for Sebring.
The Blue Streaks defeated the Naughts 3-1. Sebring's next match will be tonight at East Ridge starting at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Streaks' next home game will be against county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, on Monday with a start time of 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance via an athlete.