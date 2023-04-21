Sometimes it only takes one.
The Sebring Blue Streaks scraped by the Auburndale Bloodhounds with a 1-0 walk-off win Tuesday night. Their fourth win in a row and sixth in their last seven games.
Beny Bikar Jr. was the hero with a single into right field that scored Dalton Percy for the win. Up to that point the Blue Streaks were without a single base hit. They were no-hit for over 6.2 innings. But the one they got was all they needed.
Head Coach Jasone DeWitt complimented his shortstop’s ability to battle at the plate for the game-winning knock. Not only that but the Blue Streaks were able to execute the little things for their seventh inning rally after not doing so in the first six frames.
“(What) I told them before the game was we needed to execute tonight to be successful, and do the little things as a team and not worry about the individual part,” DeWitt said. He also credited how clean the defense played that aided in keeping the game at 0-0 for so long. Playing clean gives teams a chance.
Bikar said it felt great to pull out a close win after being on the losing side of some heartbreakers a few weeks ago. He said the team was constantly cheering one another on and picking each other up even while being no-hit for almost the entire game.
Of course the big story leading up to the game-winner was an outstanding pitchers duel between the Blue Streaks and Bloodhounds. Rhett Vaughn went toe-to-toe with Auburndale’s Alexander Martinez.
The Sebring righty was quite efficient. He allowed one hit and no runs and matched his season highs of 12 strikeouts and six innings pitched while walking two batters and hitting another on just 73 pitches. His .056 on-base percentage against was his best among outings where he pitched at least four innings.
“It’s always fun watching Rhett pitch, I love watching him pitch,” Trevor Carter said.
Meanwhile, Martinez went over six innings hitless while working around five walks and striking out six Blue Streaks on 102 pitches.
DeWitt mentioned how Vaughn could’ve gone longer. But a strict pitch count resulted in Sebring calling on Carter after Auburndale’s first two batters of the seventh reached base.
Carter didn’t make the situation easier on himself as the second pitch of his relief appearance went wide and moved both runners into scoring position.
“You got to go pitch-to-pitch in a situation like that,” Carter said about remaining calm in that scenario.
He knew his team was counting on him. The right-hander went on to strikeout his first batter. But without the double play as a possibility, he likely needed another.
And he did just that, striking out the next batter looking. Any out now would keep Auburndale off the board.
Carter said those first two punch-out’s gave him a lot of confidence to go for a third. And he kept with the trend, striking out his third batter and securing his team’s chance to walk it off. DeWitt complimented the growth Carter has shown in his maturity throughout the season.
Tuesday was a great example of that. He’ll be expected to execute in those same situations come postseason time. Those three strikeouts showed he’s capable of it.
Coincidentally, he was leading off that fateful seventh.
“I knew I had to at least try and get on base whether it was a walk or a base hit,” he said. “Just had to do something.”
He reached on a full count walk to put the winning run on. Chase Sevigny then ran for him. Percy – who earlier ended an inning caught at home after a baserunning mistake – laid down a sacrifice bunt that the right fielder actually ended up reaching on.
The Blue Streaks went back-to-back on bunts with George Sebring sacrificing both runners over. After Cole Travers was put on intentionally, nine-hole hitter Freddie Perez came to the plate with Sevigny creeping off third base.
He put a 3-2 pitch on the infield but a great play on a fielder’s choice cut Sevigny down at the plate. With two outs, Percy was now on third for the leadoff man in Bikar.
“I was just telling myself ‘Stay through the ball, help the team win,’” Bikar said. “Just trying to put the ball anywhere I can in the hole.”
Down a quick 0-2, Bikar knew he had to battle. He then hit a looping line drive that kept dropping and fell in for the walk-off. The Blue Streaks’ first and only hit of the game also ended it.
DeWitt mentioned how Bikar hit the ball well all night but defenders were in position to nullify hits. And the ball he probably hit the worst out of every one ended up being the winner. It was great to have him in that situation just based on how he was swinging.
“We talked about how everything equals out through the season, through the game and tonight it equaled out for him,” DeWitt said.
It won’t be the last time Sebring sees Auburndale as they’ll be matched up with the scrappy Bloodhounds in the semifinals of the upcoming district tournament. For now the Blue Streaks will focus on closing out the season strong in their final few home games.
“We didn’t have our best game at the dish tonight,” DeWitt said. “We didn’t because of the execution stuff, because of the little things but we were still able to pull out the win. And anytime you get a dub, that’s a great night for sure.”