LAKE PLACID — The Sebring Blue Streaks sent everyone home early and put a damper on Lake Placid’ Green Dragons’ senior night.
Sebring defeated Lake Placid 18-0 in a mercy-rule victory Tuesday night. The Blue Streaks took the season series 2-0 over the Green Dragons in the cross-county rivalry with the win.
For Lake Placid Head Coach Gus Diez, Sebring is the hump his teams just can’t get over for some reason.
“We played teams that are much better and we hung in with them,” Diez said. “I don’t know what it is when we play Sebring and I can’t explain it.
Hector Perez’s squad took control of the matchup from the start. The Blue Streaks posted an 11-run first inning with eight of those runs coming before the first recorded out. Eleven Sebring batters reached base before the Green Dragons sat one down.
Makenzie Ferryman led off the inning with a walk and a steal of second base. Trinity Rohrer brought her home with a single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. Rohrer took second on the throw home.
A second base hit by McKinley Carver plated Rohrer. Then back-to-back doubles by Marrissa Wilkinson and Carli Moesching gave Sebring two more runs and a 4-0 lead.
The next three batters all reached via the free pass. Alma Fernandez walked while Karlee Baker was hit by pitch to load the bases. Catcher Paige Benton wore a pitch, scoring Moesching as a result.
That ended Lake Placid pitcher Kaylee Mitchell’s day. Her reliever, Kaylee Underwood, didn’t fare too well either. Back-to-back singles by nine-hole hitter Kaylee Tary and leadoff hitter Ferryman scored both Fernandez and Baker for the 7-0 lead. A bases-loaded walk by Rohrer made it 8-0.
The Green Dragons finally got an out as Carver lined out to centerfield Jenna Gutierrez, bringing home Tary on the sacrifice fly. Then Wilkinson singled for two more runs. After a fielder’s choice and a flyout, the first inning mercifully ended with Lake Placid trailing 11-0.
That first frame included two walks, two hit batters, seven hits, two doubles.
The bats quieted down a little after that. Lake Placid couldn’t do much against Sebring’s Wilkinson when she was in the circle. She sat down the Green Dragons’ first three batters in 10 pitches. After Underwood worked a scoreless second, the Green Dragons got a runner on base with her single to start bottom half.
Three straight outs, included a caught stealing on Underwood, prevented Lake Placid from getting on the board. The Blue Streaks added a run in the third on a leadoff home run by Rohrer expanding Sebring’s lead to 12-0 but Underwood kept them from scoring any more that inning.
Lake Placid found itself with a good chance to get runs as a one-out hit by pitch by Makenzi Durbano and a two-out single by Mitchell gave the Green Dragons two on and two out in the third. Unfortunately for them, Wilkinson struck out Lingenfelter on four pitches to strand the runners.
The Blue Streaks were able to put it away in the fourth as an error by Durbano and a single gave them runners on the corners with no outs. Sebring then recorded four consecutive hits to push across four more runs to reach the mercy-rule threshold. After a fielder’s choice and a single, the sacks were full.
Fernandez couldn’t capitalize as she hit into an infield fly but a two-out knock by Baker and a hit by pitch from Benton scored the team’s final two runs for its 18-0 lead.
Lake Placid wouldn’t go away though. Shortstop Madisyn Garduno led off the inning with a double while Lilly Canevari and Cole worked a pair of two-out walks to load the bases. However, Wilkinson struck out Durbano on three pitches to strand the runners and end the game.
Wilkinson finished with a four-inning complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.
“I think she did fairly well,” Sebring Coach Hector Perez said. “I think she missed her spots a couple times and a couple of their hitters made her pay for it. But overall, she did a very good job.”
She also finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored. The entire Blue Streak lineup on Tuesday went 18-for-30 with three doubles and a home run. Rohrer was a perfect 3-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs, including the home run and tied with Ferryman with three runs scored.
“(We) just made a little adjustment having the girls move up in the box a little bit and making the ball travel deeper (in the zone) a little bit,” Perez said of his team’s success at the plate. “And they executed well with runners on base.”
As for Diez, some trouble with location and a tight zone by the umpire affected how Mitchell and Underwood were able to pitch.
“When you get squeezed that tight, it’s pretty much you got to throw the ball down the middle,” he said. “In high school, if you throw the ball down the middle, it’s going to get hit.”
He also mentioned an 18-0 mercy-rule loss is not the way a team wants to end the home schedule but the team already exceeded his expectations this season.
Sebring finishes the regular season with a home game against Okeechobee Thursday night while Lake Placid heads to Glades Day for their regular season finale.