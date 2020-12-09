SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (3-4) on Monday night at Fireman’s Field in Sebring to improve to 4-2-1 on the season.
“We controlled the ball well tonight,” said Sebring Head Coach Thomas Lackey. “We switched a few things around, our leading scoring is out for the season with surgery, so we are adjusting, making changes and tightening up the middle.”
Lake Placid controlled the ball for the most part during the first four minutes of the game, though Sebring slowly took control and maintained majority of ball possession at mid field and Lake Placid’s side of the field for the remainder of the first half, except for a few moments Lake Placid was able to drive the ball deep into Sebring’s territory.
Despite Sebring being more aggressive and in control, the two teams went into the half scoreless as Sebring missed on several shot attempts.
Leilani McMillan missed a shot at the 14 minute mark wide right, Lake Placid responded getting the ball close to Sebring’s goal though they were unable to get a clean shot and Sebring cleared the ball.
At the 18 minute mark, Sebring’s Leslie Celis broke through the middle of the Lake Placid defense to take a shot that went wide left, and a few minutes later Ashby Edgemon was able to drive the ball down the left side only to have her 15 yard shot go wide left.
At 23 minutes, Sebring’s Shyann deBree sailed a 25 yard free kick over the goal and at 30 minutes DeBree kicked a cross pass in front of the goal to Celis, whose shot was blocked by a Green Dragon defender.
Surviving the Blue Streak pressure, the Green Dragons had an opportunity just before the half, getting close to the Sebring goal, the Blue Streaks were able to stop Lake Placid without taking a shot.
The second half continued much like the first, at 17 minutes Jenna Murphy made a deep pass down the right side to McMillan, only to have her shot blocked by Lake Placid’s Clarissa Olivares to keep the game scoreless.
At the 19 minute mark, Murphy had her 35 yard freekick blocked by the Lake Placid goalkeeper.
The Blue Streaks finally broke through 22 minutes into the second half as Cali Zimmerman kicked a deep pass down the right side to McMillan, who was able to control the ball until 20 yards out to kick the goal into the left side of the net to give the Blue Streak a 1-0 lead.
Sebring added a second goal at 31 minutes as Celis kicked a cross pass to DeBree who kicked the ball into the right side of the goal to give the Blue Streaks a 2-0 lead that held as the final score.
Celis noted that she thought about taking the shot, but decided to make the pass as the Lake Placid defense closed in on her.
“It is more important to get the goal,” said Celis. “Does not matter who makes it and she had a better chance.”
“Our girls played well tonight,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsey McCabe. “They are learning how to play the game with their feet. We are young and we were missing a starting mid and a starting forward. In a rebuilding year, but we are not half way through the season, so we still have time.”