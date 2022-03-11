SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity baseball team improved to 6-1 this season with a 2-0 win over county rival, the Avon Park Red Devils (5-1) behind a masterful complete game one hit shutout by Rhett Vaughn at Fireman’s Field on Tuesday night.
Vaughn started the game striking out the Red Devils in order, setting the tone for the game early.
In the bottom of the first, Zachary Doorlag singled into center field on a groundball just out of the reach of the Avon Park second baseman. Beny Bikar Jr moved Doorlag to second on a sacrifice bunt and Doorlag later stole third before scoring on a passed ball to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
The next two innings were scoreless as Vaughn gave up his only hit in the third, a leadoff single to Avon Park’s Jalan Gordon. Gordon reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Brad Benton and that would the furthest any Red Devil would travel on the base pads.
Avon Park starting pitcher Josh Regino matched Vaughn, after giving up the leadoff single to start the game, Regino put down the next nine batters in a row to keep Avon Park within one run, with Sebring still holding on to a 1-0 lead.
Regino continued to roll to start the bottom of the fourth inning as he sent down his tenth straight batter before hitting a rough patch.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Cameron Kimbrell reached first on a walk and advanced to second on an error by the Avon Park first baseman. A sacrifice moved Kimbrell to third before reaching home on a single by Clayton Evans into left field to make the score 2-0.
A walk to Trey Rowe loaded the bases with two outs before Regino worked out of the fourth inning with no added damage.
Sebring had another bases loaded opportunity in the bottom of the fifth with one out as Doorlag singled into right-center field, Bikar reached on an error and Kimbrell was hit by a pitch.
Avon Park brought in Brad Benton in relief of Regino, who was able to get a strikeout and a fly ball to center to keep the Red Devils within two, 2-0 after five innings.
Vaughn continued to roll in the sixth and seventh innings, holding the Red Devils hitless and scoreless to give the Blue Streaks a 2-0 win.
Vaughn finished the evening with a complete game one hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and Doorlag led the Blue Streaks with a pair of hits and a run scored.
The Red Devils will play again on Friday as they host another county rival, the Lake Placid Green Dragons with a 7 p.m. start time.
Sebring traveled to Lake Wales to play the Highlanders on Thursday with results unavailable at press time.