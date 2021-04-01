SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks softball team extended their winning streak to two games and winners of three of their last four as they improved to 7-5 after beating the Avon Park Red Devils 15-0 on Tuesday night.
Sebring posted twelve runs in the first inning with Alma Fernandez leading off the inning for the Blue Streaks with a double into left field and later scoring on a one out single into centerfield by McKinley Carver giving the Blue Streaks a quick 1-0 lead.
Sebring went up 2-0 when Carver scored on a single by Jewelissa Delgado into left field. A single by Makenzie Ferryman followed by Marissa Wilkinson being hit by a pitch loaded the bases for the Blue Streaks with one out.
Delgado, Ferryman and Wilkinson scored on a bases clearing double into right centerfield by Karlee Baker as the Sebring lead continued to grow, now at 5-0.
Baker reached third on a single by Carli Moeshing and scored on a groundout to short by Kaylee Tary to make the score 6-0.
Moeshing made the score 7-0 when she scored on an error.
With the bases empty, Fernandez restarted the Sebring offensive engine with a triple into right centerfield and scoring on an error on a fly ball to center hit by Trinity Rohrer to make the score 8-0.
A single by Carver drove in Rohrer and a triple by Delgado drove in Carver as Sebring’s lead reached double digits at 10-0. Wilkinson capped off the scoring with a double into right centerfield to drive in Delgado and Ferryman, who reached base earlier by walk as the Blue Streaks concluded the first inning with a 12-0 lead.
Sebring continued their onslaught in the bottom of the second as Moeshing and Tary led off with singles into center and left field respectively. A walk to Fernandez loaded the bases with no outs.
At this point, Avon Park pulled off and unorthodox double play as Rohrer hit a hard groundball to Avon Park’s shortstop, Cali Maisano, who chased Tary back to second for the tag out and then tagged out Fernandez before she could reach second base. Scoring on the play was Moeshing as Sebring lead swelled to 13-0 with two outs and Rohrer on first.
Sebring went back to business as Rohrer scored on a triple by Carver into deep left centerfield gap and Carver later scored on an error as the Blue Streaks achieved a 15 run lead.
Avon Park failed to score in the top of the third, effectively ending the game early on the 15 run mercy rule with Sebring winning 15-0.
Carver led the Blue Streaks with three hits and four runs driven in and Wilkinson struck out eight in the three innings pitched.
Avon Park plays again next Tuesday when they host the Fort Meade Miners and Sebring will be at home on Thursday to face Winter Haven Blue Devils.