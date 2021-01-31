SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks jumped to a quick lead over the McKeel Wildcats (13-5) on Friday, a lead they never relinquished, as they cruised to a 74-46 win to improve to 10-9 on the regular season.
“It’s always good to get a win,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “McKeel is a good basketball team, we just came out ready to play tonight. We got our bench players in for court time and experience which will help us going into the district tournament.”
Sebring seemed intent to showcase the talents of Emmitt Beck early as Marshall O’Hern dished off to Beck for the first basket of the game. McKeel answered with a basket by Alex Sessoms to tie the game at two. That would be the closest the game would get as Beck scored the Blue Streaks next seven points in a 7-2 run to put Sebring up 9-4.
“I challenged Emmitt (Beck) to play to his potential,” noted Harris. “To be more involved. He has accepted that challenge and has done very well.”
O’Hern and Ryan Brown finished off the scoring for the Blue Streaks with Brown scoring eight points that included two 3-pointers and O’Hern posting five points as Sebring finished the first quarter with a nine point, 22-13, lead.
The scoring pace slowed in the second quarter as two steals by Brown only resulted in one point, but a 3-pointer at the midway point by Brown gave the Blue Streaks their biggest lead of the half at fifteen points, 28-13. Sebring maintained a thirteen point lead, 35-22, going into the half.
Baskets by O’Hern, Taivion Coston and Beck in a 6-2 run to start the third quarter expanded the Blue Streak to seventeen at 41-24. 3-point shots by O’Hern and Brown maintained that advantage throughout the third quarter and a basket by Jahbari Johnson made in eighteen points to end the third with Sebring holding a commanding lead of 53-35.
Sebring continued to roll in the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run that included a two handed slam dunk by Beck off a backboard pass by Brown and a 3-pointer by Edwardo Jirau as the Blue Streaks lead widened to 24 points, 61-37, with three minutes left in the game.
Leading by 22 points, 68-46, with a minute left, Johnson scored the last six points of the game, two baskets and going two-for-two from the line to make the final score 74-46.
Cooper Ellis and Blake Barquin led the Wildcats with 12 points.
O’Hern led the Blue Streaks with a game high 21 points, Brown scored 17 and Beck posted 16 in the win.
Sebring will finish off their season next Thursday on the road against Ridge Community. The Blue Streaks lost to Ridge earlier in the season 62-50 and are currently 12-4 on the season. Playoff schedules and seeds have yet to be posted.