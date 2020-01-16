SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks and the Hardee Wildcats were evenly matched during Tuesday night’s game. The Blue Streaks rallied late to tie the game at 1-1 and were unable to pull ahead of the Wildcats. This tie brings Sebring’s record to 7-7-3.
“We fought well but we looked tired,” said Sebring Coach Dr. T.C. Lackey. “We have had a lot of games over the last few days just trying to get ready for districts. The girls are hanging in there, they are a little tired and a little sore, we have a couple more games before we get a break.”
The first half was a defensive battle that resulted in many saves by both goalkeepers and going into halftime the score was tied at zero.
The action picked up in the second half when the Wildcats drew first blood. Hardee’s Ariana Olmos charged down the left side of the field and took a shot on goal that was out of the reach of Sebring’s keeper, Angie Oliveros, and into the back of the net putting the Wildcats up 1-0 with 25:47 left in the game.
Sebring rallied late to tie the game. Jackie Lackey weaved her way through defenders and took a shot on goal that was blocked by Hardee’s goalie, Treasure Camel. Lackey stuck with the ball and rocketed the ball into the net tying the game at 1.
“I think we fought hard,” Aly Smyth said. “We weren’t playing our best game tonight but we definitely showed up in the last half. I think we are doing great this season. I was a little nervous at the start of the season but our team is killing it this season and I am really proud of them. This season my goal is to get more goals than I did last season. We need to recover and rest to get ready for Thursday’s game.”
Sebring kept the pressure on the Wildcats but were unable to get the ball in the goal and the game ended in a draw at 1-1.
“We have districts coming up so we will get some practices in before then,” said Lackey. “Right now, we are doing well. The last two nights we tied which is where we need to be. We have had chances to get the game but we just couldn’t get it tonight. We did well and dominated the last 13 minutes. It was a team game tonight and everyone did well.
“Our two defenses, Julissa Negron and Catrina Lim, are doing well and we have watched them grow all year long. Our goalie (Angie Oliveros) made a great stop at the end that was very close. She is learning the position and doing well. She gets better every game. She gets about 17-25 saves every game.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks are back in action tonight when they travel to take on the Lake Region Thunder starting at 7 p.m. Sebring will have their first and only Class 5A-District 13 match of the season Friday night when they host the Eau Gallie Commodores with a 7 p.m. start.