SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team kicked off their annual Pre-Season Basketball Tournament with a 75-39 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons, who they will be facing to start the regular season.
Being a pre-season game, both teams put in a lot of bench players throughout the game as ten players on both teams scored at least one point.
Sebring jumped to a first quarter lead behind a couple of three pointers, one each by Travis Wiggins and Damian Martinez as they held an eight point advantage after the first quarter, 15-7.
The Blue Streaks started the second quarter with a 8-2 run to expanded Sebring’s lead to 14 at 23-9 before Lake Placid scored six straight on baskets by DJ Bullard, Quantavis Allen and Ezekiel Daley to close the gap back to eight, 23-15.
Sebring finished the first half outscoring the Green Dragons 7-4 to take an eleven point, 30-19 lead into the break.
Lake Placid tried to make this a competitive game score wise, coming out in the third quarter with a 10-2 run highlighted by a three pointer by Lazavion Brown to draw the Blue Streaks to within three at 32-29.
That would be as close as Lake Placid would get as Sebring went on a 17-2 run with Keleb Nobles scoring eight of those points and finished the third with a 6-1 run, four points by David Allen as the Blue Streaks increased their lead to 22, 55-33.
Sebring continued their pace in the fourth quarter, scoring fifteen of the first eighteen points to take a 70-36 lead and eventually win the game 75-39.
Ezekiel Daley led the Green Dragons with eight points and DJ Bullard added six.
Davonnie Trent and Brice Telesky both scored a game high 14 points while David Allen and Jordan Gregory both scored 10 each. Nobles added eight and Martinez six in the win.
In the first game of the night, the Frostproof Bulldogs spotted the DeSoto Bulldogs a ten point lead to start the game before coming back to beat DeSoto 56-50.
Trailing 10-0 to start the game, Frostproof answered with eleven straight points to take an 11-10 lead at the of the first quarter.
After six lead changes to start the second quarter with Frostproof holding a 17-16 lead, Frostproof managed to take a lead larger than one point late in the first half to take a five point advantage into the intermission, 24-19.
Frostproof continued to build on their lead in the third quarter, outpacing DeSoto 24-12 to enter the final quarter with a 14 point lead at 45-31.
DeSoto tried to crawl their way back, getting within six a couple of times, 51-45 and 53-47 with three minutes left in the game. With 1:57 left, DeSoto got to within five at 55-50 on a three point play by Jerry Bonnane. Frostproof held DeSoto scoreless the rest of the game to win 56-50.
Jayden Rogers led DeSoto with 12 points, Jerry Bonnane scored 11 and Robert Carter dropped in 10.
Jay Leonard led Frostproof with a game high 23 points and Terrell Berry added 19 in the win.
All four teams met again Thursday night with Lake Placid playing DeSoto and Sebring hosting Frostproof with results not available as of press time.