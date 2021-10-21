SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (16-4) coasted past the Booker Tornadoes (9-11) in three sets; 25-9, 25-12 and 25-8 to advance to the Class 4A-District 7 championship game in Sebring on Thursday night (tonight).
Sebring took a huge lead early in set 1 with points scored by Ashley Bible on a combination of tap overs and kill shots and included an ace on service along with several miscues by Booker to score the first nine out of ten points.
Sebring continued their onslaught with a 6-1 run highlighted by kill shots by Allison Pate and Katie Scott as well as another tap over by Bible to take a 15-2 lead.
A tap over by Sydney Porter and an ace by Pate made the score 22-5 before Bible put an explanation point on set 1 with back to back kill shots to win the first set 25-9.
Set 2 showed a little more promise of a competitive game as Booker capitalized on Sebring mistakes and miscues to take a 5-1 lead and later led 11-7.
Then the game changed momentum in favor of Sebring as they rattled off 16 straight points. Key moment included a kill shot by Pate to make the score 11-9 and a tap over by Bible to give Sebring the lead at 12-11. Two kill shots by Pate and another by Xiana Villian made the score 22-11 before giving up service with a 23-12 lead.
Bible again scored the winning point with a soft shot from the left side to the middle of the court to win set 2, 25-12.
“A lot of errors in the beginning of set 2” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil “Also Booker came out the second set a little stronger.”
There was little doubt about set 3 as Sebring scored the first seven points and there way to an early 10-2 lead. The Sebring lead swelled to 19 at 23-4 before winning set 3 25-7 and winning the match 3-0.
With the win, Sebring will host the Class 4A-District 7 championship game on Thursday (today) against the DeSoto County Bulldogs starting at 6 p.m.
Cecil noted that though they do practice for their competition, they work hard on their weaknesses and this past week they have been working on defense.
“We are super excited about Thursday night,” said Cecil. “We only played them one time and lost on their court, the match here was cancelled due to COVID. This will be our home game and we are undefeated at home, so we are super excited.”