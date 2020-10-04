FORT MYERS – Friday night’s game between the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Bishop Verot Vikings was a nail-biter and the game came down to the final seconds where an interception clinched the victory for Sebring. The Blue Streaks defeated the Vikings 24-17 to remain undefeated with a record of 3-0.
“It was a great game, a tough game,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “There were times where we were hoping to finish the game on offense but it didn’t happen but we got another opportunity and we made it happen. Special players make special plays and Jabari Knighten made a special play at the end. Defense played tough in the second half and it was a great win for the Blue Streaks. We lost two starters in first couple minutes on offense but we found a way. Freshmen stepped up and I appreciate them young guys.”
The Vikings took out one of Sebring’s top players, Edrick Lockett, just three minutes into the game. Lockett was helped off the field with an ankle injury and did not return to the game. Lockett did help the Blue Streaks get into field goal range. With 8:26 left in the first quarter Sebring kicked a field goal through the uprights for a 3-0 lead.
Before the end of the first quarter the Blue Streaks induced a fumble that was picked up by Bailey Riggles who ran it 15 yards before being brought down.
Sebring continued to build their lead in the second quarter. On their next driving the Blue Streaks made a few passes to Jacob Pasley and Jarey Harrison that brought Sebring to the Verot 13 but a flag pushed Sebring back to the 18. The Blue Streaks’ quarterback Cameron Kimbrell passed to Harrison who was in the endzone for a touchdown. Sebring got the extra point giving them a lead of 10-0 with 11:47 left in the first half.
Kimbrell led the Blue Streaks from the quarterback position when he connected for 12 of 25 passes for 171 passing yards and rushed for 25 yards.
Bishop Verot narrowed the deficit on their next drive with a hand off to Andrew Kelton who ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown. The Vikings went for the 2-point conversion that was ran in by Malik Curtis bring Verot within two points with a score of 10-8.
The Vikings tried for an onside kick but a failed attempt put Sebring on their own 35 yard line. The Blue Streaks made a pass to Kavante Jones who was brought down on Verot’s 25 for a huge 38-yard gain. Sebring handed the ball to Fred Hankerson who fought off several defenders before he was brought down on the 3-yard line. Sebring handed the ball to Jabari Knighten who ran the ball in for a touchdown with the extra point the Blue Streaks expanded their lead to 17-8 with 8:52 left in the half.
Before halftime, the Vikings went for a pass that was tipped by the Blue Streaks and landed in the hands of Ryan Brown for an interception. Sebring’s Daniel Balfour made a huge sack for a 3-yard loss.
During the third quarter, Bishop Verot fumbled and Sebring’s Balfour wrapped up the ball to claim possession but unfortunately moments later the Blue Streaks fumbled and Verot reclaimed possession.
With time winding down in the first half, the Vikings charged toward the end zone with several passes Quentin Joyner sacked the quarterback for a 10-yard loss. Sebring’s defense held Verot on the 6-yard line and prevented a touchdown but the Vikings were able to get a field goal with less than two second on the clock to cut the deficit to 17-11 at halftime.
“This was a great game and a tough game,” said Jabari Knighten. “We struggled at the beginning of the second half but we kept fighting hard and made it happen. We never gave up, we kept pushing and went harder and harder. The other team was taunting us a little bit but we were able to control our emotions. I think I did well tonight but our team did great overall. This season I think our team can go undefeated and make a state run. I’m very proud of my team, we are making statements this year. I am a senior this year and I will miss my boys and coaches. I am going to go hard every game and play with COVID-19 going on you never know. I want to be player of the year and make some interceptions.”
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Vikings went for a pass that was intercepted by Sebring’s Jordan Barrett but the Blue Streaks ended up punting. Before the punt, a flag was thrown for holding against Verot which resulted in a first down for Sebring.
Bishop Verot rallied late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings were on Sebring’s 30-yard line when they pass to Chris Graves for a touchdown. A pair of flags pushed Verot back to Blue Streaks’ 13 yard line for the extra point attempt. The ball sailed to left of the goal post and was no good resulting in a tied game with 1:59 left.
Verot tried for an onside kick three times but flags kept pushing them back and the Vikings ended up kicking from their own 25-yard line. Sebring returned the ball to their own 41-yard line. The Blue Streaks passed to Pasley for a 18-yard gain putting Sebring on the Verot 39. A long pass to Brown was good and he scrambled to the Viking’s 14 yard line. The Blue Streaks handed the ball to Rayshawn Daniels who carried to the 4-yard line. Sebring’s Kimbrell put the ball in the hands of Knighten who ran down the right sideline and into the end zone for a touchdown reclaiming the lead for Sebring with a score of 24-17 with :10.1 left on the clock.
Bishop Verot was on its own 40 with seconds left in the game and went for a pass that was intercepted by Eli Bertrand clinching the victory for Sebring with a final score of 24-17.
Defensively the Blue Streaks had a total of 339 yards with four fumbles, three interceptions, three pass break ups, two sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Offensively Sebring passed for 171 yards, had 85 rushing yards for a total of 256 yards. Pasley made six receptions for the night for 55 total yards and Harrison contributed four receptions for 52 yards. Knighten made five rushes for 12 yards and two touchdowns.
“There were big plays when we needed it,” added Scott. “Cameron (Kimbrell) is making plays and plays with his feet and you have to respect that. We have to still fix these mental mistakes because we are making the game tougher than it needs to be. It is great play a great program like Bishop Verot and get the win. I thank God for allowing us to play, for these young men, these coaches and our fans. All the glory goes to God.”
Coach Scott was congratulated by his players with an ice bath. Sebring will host the Haines City Hornets on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.