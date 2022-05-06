SEBRING — After being pushed back a day due to rain, the Sebring Blue Streaks (20-5) got the job done Wednesday night and secured their spot in the Class 4A-District 8 championship game. Sebring dominated defeating the DeSoto County Bulldogs with a final score of 7-1.
“After a rough week last week, blowing two games against Bartow and Winter Haven, we came out and got committed tonight,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “That is one of the things we talked about before the game was commitment. Our guys were committed tonight and have been committed all year to be the best that they could, whether it was during practice, off-season in the weight room or during the season in the weight room, they made that commitment and tonight it showed.”
The Blue Streaks had Zach Doorlag on the bump. The hurler pitched six and two-thirds innings, struck out six and didn’t give up any walks. As fatigue set in, he surrendered four hits and one run.
“‘Lag’ (Doorlag) did a great job tonight,” said DeWitt. “He had some issues earlier in the year, he worked some stuff out in the bullpen and started throwing strikes again. We went with our gut tonight, it was a six o’clock decision on who was going to be throwing. The staff made that decision and he put us in a great situation for tomorrow (Thursday) night. We will have every arm available except for him and ultimately that is what we needed to do tonight, whoever was going to start we need six to seven innings to have everyone ready tomorrow.”
The Blue Streaks jumped out into the lead in the first inning after putting down the first three Bulldogs’ batters with a pop-out to right fielder, Trey Rowe, and the final two being struck out looking. DeSoto struggled on the mound walking Doorlag who stole second and then third. Case McClelland also drew a walk. Reid Whitehouse stepped to the plate and launched the ball deep into left field plating Doorlag and McClelland. The outfielder threw to the catcher who then threw to third in attempt to get Whitehouse out but the throw went wild allowing Whitehouse to score and putting Sebring up 3-0.
Sebring doubled its lead in the bottom of the second. Rhett Vaughn drilled a grounder into left field for a single and stole second a short time later. Vaughn took advantage of a wild pitch and went home from second base increase Sebring’s lead to 4-0.
Doorlag took a pitch to the helmet and Chase Vaughn came into run for the Blue Streaks pitcher. Beny Bikar Jr. hit a rope over the jumping second baseman and into center field and Chase Vaughn went home. The center field threw home trying to get Chase Vaughn out but he was safe and Bikar had advanced to second. Cameron Kimbrell knocked a bloop to right field plating Bikar furthering Sebring’s lead to an overwhelming 6-0.
The Blue Streaks tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth. Bikar hit a blooper to right and Kimbrell drew a walk. McClelland took a pitch to the helmet to load the bases. Whitehouse stepped to the plate and hit a hopper to second and Whitehouse dove head first into first but didn’t beat the throw. Bikar crossed home plate and Whitehouse got the RBI and increased Sebring’s lead to 7-0.
In the top of the fifth Sebring's third baseman, Whitehouse, scooped up a hopper, tagged out a base runner on his way to third and tossed to second for an impressive double play.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit in the top of the seventh. Austin Evans took a pitch to the back and made remarks to the Sebring pitcher on his way to first. Evans took second on a passed ball. William Joens hit a hopper to third and the throw to first went wide allowing Joens to reach and Evans to score on the error. After six and two-thirds innings DeWitt took Doorlag off the bump and brought in Ashton “Blueberry” Griffin who got the final out needed to defeat the Bulldogs, 7-1.
“Tonight, we came out ready to win,” said Zach Doorlag. “We hit the ball great, ran great, played defense great and threw strikes all the time. We did what we need to. I’m super proud of my team, we’ve been training for this all year and we knew what we needed to do and did it.
"I felt amazing on the mound it was my best outing all year and I felt like my old self. Overall, I felt good probably the best I’ve felt all year. Every game I play my heart out and to the fullest knowing this is my last season here. This season my goal is to make it to the state championship.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Parrish Community Bulls (18-9) in the Class 4A-District 8 Championship Thursday night with results unavailable at press time. See Saturday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for full story.
“The teams this time of year are good teams,” explained DeWitt. “Those teams that put in the extra work and prepared all year for the moment, are going to be the teams that will be able to be successful and be ready to go. Whether they win or not they are still going to have that opportunity because they made that commitment and it showed tonight for our guys. I’m proud of them, obviously you prepare all year to put yourself in a position to be able to host and tomorrow night (Thursday) we get that opportunity to play in front of our crowd. I appreciate the fans that showed up to support us.”