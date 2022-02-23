AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity baseball team pounced on the Labelle Cowboys early and often in the nightcap of day one of the Avon Park Early Bird Tournament on Monday night held at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park for a 14-4 five inning win to start the tournament and the season.
Walks to Zachary Doorlag, Reid Whitehouse and Clayton Evans, coupled with several passed balls by the Labelle led to two early runs. That was followed by singles into left field by Case McClelland and Rhett Vaugn that drove in Ethan Armentrout, who was a courtesy runner for Evans to put the Blue Streaks up 3-0 with no outs.
A walk to Ashton Griffin loaded the bases with one out and Freddie Perez smacked a two out double into deep right centerfield that plated McClelland, Vaughn and Griffin gave Sebring a 6-0 lead after the first inning.
The Blue Streaks nearly doubled their lead in the second inning as McClelland doubled into right-centerfield and followed by a walk to Vaughn that set the stage for Treshawn Rowe, who popped up to second base in the first inning, hit another fly ball in this at bat. Only exception would be that it there was no chance for it to be caught as it was crushed over the right-centerfield fence for a three run homer to put Sebring up 9-0.
Sebring added two more runs in the top of the second off of two walks and an error to increase their lead to 11-0 after the top of the second.
Labelle came out firing in the bottom of the second as a double, single and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Another walk brought in one run and a double plated two more as the Cowboys cut the Blue Streaks lead to eight at 11-3 after two innings.
After a silent third inning, Sebring increased their lead to ten in the fourth inning as Jonathan Delgado led off with a single down the third base line, Trevor Carter reached on a fielder’s choice and Peyton Spencer beat out an infield single off the pitcher’s glove.
Jamaree Welch reached to load the bases with one out after being by a pitch. A fielder’s choice to second base by Beny Bikar Jr brought in Carter and Spencer to make the score 13-3.
Sebring added a run in the top of the fifth inning as Delgado drove in Dalton Percy with a two out single into left field to make the score 14-3.
Labelle, needing to score twice just to keep the game going hit doubles into right-center and left-center and a single in to left only managed to score one run to make the final score in favor of the Blue Streaks, 14-4.