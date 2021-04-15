SEBRING — Timely hitting, great defensive play and a tough effort on the mound helped Sebring earn its win Tuesday night.
The Blue Streaks toughed out a 4-3 victory against the district opponent Hardee Wildcats. It was Sebring’s first home game after a three-game road stint that ended in a loss to Avon Park. However, the Blue Streaks are now winners in four of their last five with Tuesday’s victory.
“We just chipped away and Hardee is a good baseball club for sure,” Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “That was a good win for us, especially after the defeat that we had on Friday night.”
It didn’t take long for Hardee to get to Sebring’s starting pitcher, Joey Warner. After he struck out the first batter to start the second, the Wildcats smacked a single and double over his next four pitches to claim a 1-0 lead. A two-out single up the middle by Hardee’s Boone Pazzaglia doubled it to 2-0.
Sebring got things going in the second as well. Case McClelland worked a leadoff walk. His pinch runner, Peyton Spencer, ended up called out on a controversial caught stealing during Trey Bender’s at-bat. Trey Rowe then came to the plate looking for a way to get on with two-outs.
Rowe smoked a fly ball to right field and it cleared the wall for a solo home run. The Streaks were on the board with the lead cut in half 2-1.
DeWitt said Rowe had quite a good batting practice on Tuesday before the game. He could tell his swing looked good.
Hardee threatened in the third as a leadoff double followed by a single, giving the Wildcats’ cleanup hitter Alex Solis two on with nobody out. The Blue Streaks worked out of it thanks to a fielder’s choice tag out as a runner advanced to third. Then Warner forced two weak ground balls to escape the inning.
The Sebring offense had an auspicious start to the bottom of the third.
The team found itself with the bases loaded and nobody out as Giovanni Perez reached on an error by Solis, Beny Bikar Jr. worked a full-count walk and leadoff man Zach Doorlag reached on a hit-by-pitch.
This set the table for Warner. He sent a 2-0 pitch into center field on a line drive that plated both Perez and Bikar Jr. while Doorlag advanced to second. After a sacrifice bunt by Bender and an intentional walk to McClelland, Sebring had the sacks full again. This time they couldn’t capitalize though as Reid Whitehouse flew out and Rowe grounded out to end the inning with Sebring leading 3-2.
Warner found himself in trouble again with two runners on and only one out in the fourth. At that point, his pitch count was too high for DeWitt’s liking and he decided to make a bullpen call.
Enter, Ashton Griffin, who forced a line out on two pitches but Block singled an 0-2 pitch to right, scored the runner on second and the tied the game at three apiece.
Warner moved to shortstop after being relieved but the ball still found him. In order to induce the final out, Warner made a diving play to his left to stop a ground ball and flipped it to the covering Bikar Jr. to get out of the inning at a 3-3 tie.
“Me and Beny, we talked it out (beforehand). He was there, he was ready for it,” Warner said. “It takes everyone.”
The young right-hander’s final line in his first start read as eight hits, one walk and three earned runs allowed with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings pitched. Additionally, he ended up 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in.
Normally a middle or late-inning reliever, DeWitt started Warner in order to give some of his other pitchers some rest for games later on in the week. Warner praised his teammates for picking him up throughout the game with their play.
“Being a senior, he showed some leadership (Tuesday) and he just gutted it out on the bump,” DeWitt said.
After a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats and Blue Streaks traded scoreless halves of the fifth. Griffin kept Hardee off the board in both the fifth and sixth.
The boy DeWitt calls “Blueberry” allowed just one hit and struck out three batters over 2.2 innings of work. A “wonderful job” in DeWitt’s book.
He kept Sebring in the ballgame until the Streaks found their opportunity in the sixth.
Whitehouse reached and advanced to second on an error by Hardee left fielder Palmer Klein. With Spencer pinch running, Rowe moved him over to third on a ground ball. Cameron Kimbrell then ripped a double to left centerfield that scored Spencer and broke the tie.
Griffin then made way for Kimbrell to close out the game.
Kimbrell struggled a little to begin the frame as he walked the leadoff man to put the tying run on base. A sacrifice bunt and a flyout later, that runner was just 90 feet away.
It got dicier from there as he walked the next two batters on nine combined pitches and loaded the bases. However, Kimbrell finally found it and forced an 0-2 ground ball to Bikar Jr. He raced over to second for the force out to seal Sebring’s 4-3 win over the Wildcats.
DeWitt said he wasn’t nervous when Kimbrell put the tying run on because Kimbrell’s been consistent for his team all year (minus the walks) and needed to be in a situation like that.
“The good thing is we had the lead,” DeWitt said. “That’s one of the things I went out and talked to him about. I said, ‘Listen, we have the lead. Worst case, if they tie it, we still get to hit in the bottom of the inning.’ So, the pressure wasn’t on us. We did a good job of being able to take the lead and not being in a situation where we’re getting ready to give up that go-ahead run.”
It all came down to the little things for DeWitt. Like the effort by Whitehouse or the great defensive play by Warner and Bikar Jr. Not to mention, Sebring didn’t record a single error in the game. Those made the difference.
“Hardee swung the bat well and got some guys on,” he said. “We were able to eliminate them getting extra at-bats because we played clean defense tonight.”
It was good for DeWitt to see his pitchers like Kimbrell and Warner, along with his team, gut out a performance like that.
Sebring is again on the road for its next game as it travels to Fort Pierce and faces off with John Carroll Catholic. The Streaks are back home Friday to take on Clewiston at 7 p.m.