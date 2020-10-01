SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team kept their season record unblemished as they improved to 11-0 with a three set sweep of the Winter Haven Blue Devils on Tuesday night; 25-16, 27-25 and 25-20.
“See the difference from yesterday (Sebring played Lake Placid),” said Sebring Head Coach Venessa Sinness. “The speed of the game is faster, the tempo is faster. I am really proud of my girls. We started in a 6-2, which is not the norm as we usually play a 5-1, but I needed my other setter to feel comfortable and she did a good job.”
In the first set, both teams played fairly even early, trading side outs up to the point the score being tied at seven. Winter Haven made the first move behind Carissa Michel by going on a 6-2 run to take a 13-9 lead.
Sebring responded by scoring 13 of the next 14 points, with Jordan Sinness mixing in kill shots and tap overs from the right side, Ashley Bible thundering kill shots from the left and Allie Carter throwing in a couple of aces on serve, a block and a kill shot as the Blue Streaks built a eight point 22-14 lead.
Bible ended the first game with a cross court kill shot to give the Blue Streaks a 25-16 first set win.
In the second set, Sebring cruised in the first half of the set, building a seven point lead at 17-10. Winter Haven’s Michel tried to rally the Blue Devils back. The tide seemed to turn as the ball got stuck in the rafters on the air ducts, eventually Winter Haven was awarded the point that cut the Blue Streak lead to 4 at 17-13.
The Blue Devils closed the gap to one as the Blue Streaks hit three consecutive balls long to make the score 17-16.
Sebring regrouped and poised to win as they rebuilt their lead to four at 24-20, needing one to win. Winter Haven found life and scored the next five points to take a 25-24 lead before Sebring was unable to stem the Blue Devils momentum, scoring the last three to win 27-25.
The third set also had Winter Haven taking an early lead at 9-5 before three kill shots and a block by Bible, a couple of tap overs by Sinness and a couple of kill shots by Collier surged the Blue Streaks past Winter Haven 21-13. Bible ended the set and match with a kill shot, giving Sebring a 25-20 set win and a 3-0 match win.
“We had some lulls,” continued Sinness. “I felt we would get on a high, then get aced three times in a row. The serve-receive is tough, it is the mental part of the game. I tell everyone that if you can serve-receive, that is 90 percent of the battle, but they did good, I am so proud of them.”
Sebring will be playing in a tournament this weekend before traveling to Lakeland on Monday to play George Jenkins.