SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks overpowered the LaBelle Cowgirls on the soccer field Thursday night. The Blue Streaks jumped into an early lead and held on to down the Cowgirls 4-2 to boost their record to 7-4.
“We did well,” said Sebring Coach T.C. Lackey. “We were a little sluggish but we have played a lot of games over the last couple of weeks or so and we are right in the middle of it. We played really good Tuesday against Auburndale and we were up for that one so I feel like we were a little down today. I think we play well overall. If we can control the middle we do well up top. It is just about controlling the ball right now. Jackie is having a good year across the board. Jackie, Madi, Ashby are all doing really well. We have a lot of fire power. I think we are getting there.”
The Blue Streaks’ Madsion Salazar rocketed the ball past the Cowgirls’ keeper from 10 yards out to give Sebring a 1-0 lead with 28:45 left in the first half.
Sebring’s Jackie Lackey made back-to-back goals to expanding the Blue Streaks lead to 3-0.
LaBelle wasn’t going down without a fight with Yasmin Torres scoring a goal with a 15 yard shot to narrow the deficit, 3-1 with 15:15 left in the half. Sebring’s Ashby Edgemon and Syann Debree each contributed an assist. Aly Smyth made a team high nine steals for the Streaks.
In the second half the Blue Streaks added to their lead. With 10:54 left in the game, Lackey made a shot past the diving keeper to complete the hat trick and give Sebring a commanding 4-1 lead. Jordyn Wickman made 18 saves for the Blue Streaks at the keeper position.
“I think we played pretty well,”said Trinidad Arceo. “I think we can do better on defense with better communication but overall we did well and we were aggressive. I think I did well but I need to improve on being quicker. I think we are the best we have been in a while. We have couple new freshmen that are good and we are gelling well together. This season my goal is to improve on my speed and as a team we are working on our communication and to have quicker passes.”
At the buzzer LaBelle made one last goal but it wasn’t enough to defeat the mighty Blue Streaks who won with a final score of 4-2.
SEBRING 7, AVON PARK 1
The Blue Streaks hosted their long time county rivals the Avon Park Red Devils Friday night. Sebring kept the momentum going into Friday night’s game and downed the Red Devils 7-1.
Sebring had a fast start and Avon Park was unable to recover. The Blue Streaks scored three quick goals and then the Red Devils responded with a goal by Erica Chavez on a freekick to narrow the deficit to 3-1. Sebring tacked on two more goals before the half to make the score 5-1.
“The game started off with our girls a little nervous,” said Avon Park Coach John Merlo. “I have mostly freshmen, I only have three upper classmen. The game started a little too quick for us but once we settled down we scored a goal. I thought our defense held strong in the second half and only allowed two goals. We pressured a lot and fought hard. We just couldn’t finish. Our new goalie (Jailyn Orellana) did really well. The score doesn’t dictate how I think the game went. Ashley Martinez is our sweeper and controlled the defense really well and didn’t score from the left side after we made the adjustment. Alyssa (Keys) played really well at mid, she was fouled a lot but got back up and kept going.”
In the second half the Red Devils were able to contain the Blue Streaks and only allowed two additional goals that made the final score 7-1.
The Blue Streaks were led in scoring by Lackey who completed another hat trick for the second night in a row. Edgemon, Ellissa Nawrocki, Denise Forney and Salazar each added a goal. Gigi Guerra had a team high 20 steals for Sebring. Lackey and Debree each had two assists while Lexi Luevano, Smyth and Xiana Vilain each added an assist for the Blue Streaks. Wickman made four saves for Sebring while Avon Park’s keeper Jailyn Orellana made seven.
“We are definitely moving up, this year we haven’t been mercy ruled at all and that is great considering we have mostly freshmen,” explained Merlo. “Avon Park hadn’t won a game in five years or so but we have won two this year already. It is definitely big steps in the right direction. Last year we scored three goals all season and this year we are already up to eight so we are headed in the right direction.”
The Blue Streaks will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Hardee Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Avon Park will be on the road Tuesday when they take on their other county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, with a start time of 6 p.m.