SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks dominated on the court during the first round of the Class 5A-District 7 tournament. Sebring eased past the Hardee Wildcats 62-30 and advanced to the semi-finals.
“They always play hard,” said Sebring Coach Jackie Childs. “It is just getting them together to play all four quarters. Tonight they did a lot better at playing four quarters. When we play out of town it seems like the four quarters don’t show up which is concerning heading into Lake Wales. These girls never give up. I’m extremely proud of them all. ”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first period with Keely Jones, Shamari Jones and Trinity Rohrer each making a basket. Rohrer was sent to the line where she made one of two shots putting Sebring up 7-0. Hardee rallied past Sebring with Eboni Lamy going 4 for 4 at the free throw line, rolled in a bucket and sank a 3-pointer to push the Wildcats into a 9-7 lead.
In the second quarter, Sebring’s Rohrer charged down the court for an easy layup to tie the game and the Wildcat’s Lamy add a free throw to bring the score to 10-9. The Blue Streaks went on a 13-point run, led by Rohrer, who made seven points. Shamari Jones went 2 for 2 at the line and Keely Jones scored six points to put Sebring up 22-10. Keely Jones added a layup and Rohrer stole the ball, charged down court and made an easy layup to give the Blue Streaks a 26-13 lead going into halftime.
Hardee continued to struggle in the third quarter. Just seconds in, Sebring’s Keely Jones stole the ball and charged down court for a layup. Rohrer made a layup, Madysen Traux made a shot off the glass and Shamari Jones made a layup to give the Blue Streaks a 34-15 lead. Rohrer added a pair of jump shots, Keely Jones made a rebound and added a layup. Shamari Jones charged down court for a layup and Rohrer passed to Gilianys Martinez who was under the basket for a bucket. At the end of the third period Sebring had more than doubled Hardee’s score at 46-21.
Sebring started the fourth period with a 7-2 run. Shamari Jones drove to the basket and then passed the ball behind her back to Rohrer who made the shot. Rohrer added a jump shot and was fouled on the play. Rohrer made the extra point. Keely Jones added a bucket to give the Blue Streaks a 53-24 lead. Keely Jones sank a jumper, Shamari Jones rolled in a bucket and Jiyana Walker rebounded. Alexis Peralta made a basket and was sent to the line a short time later where she added a basket. Hardee’s Lamy was sent to the line as the buzzer rang because she was a senior she was allowed to take her final two shots of her high school career and made them both. Sebring defeated Hardee 62-30.
Rohrer made a team high 25 points for Sebring followed by Keely Jones with 18 and Shamari Jones with 10. Rohrer also led the Blue Streaks in rebounds with 13 and four assist while Shamari Jones contributed four assists.
“Keely Jones really stood out tonight,” added Childs. “Trinity Rohrer always stands out, she is our only senior and we are going to miss her. We had Madysen Traux come into the game and did a fantastic job. We also had two JV players that I pulled up. Briana Rivera and Gilianys Martinez. We are still building. We only have one senior leaving and the rest are 9th and 10th graders so we need them to hit the weight room to get stronger. I think they will be good.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks went to Lake Wales Wednesday night to face the Highlanders. Results were not available at press time.