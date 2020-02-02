SEBRING — The Lake Gibson Braves traveled to take on the Sebring Blue Streaks Friday night. The Blue Streaks would prove to be too much to handle, as they took the game 64-41.
In the first-quarter the Blue Streaks and the Braves went toe-to-toe. Sebring led 13-10 after the first quarter. Lake Gibson’s Isreal Ricketts netted five points for the Braves in the quarter.
The second quarter was an impressive one for the Blue Streaks. Mike Sholtz’s five points and Alvin Tumblin’s four points helped Sebring stretch their lead. Defensive play led to fast breaks with the Blue Streaks capitalizing for easy baskets. The Blue Streaks would led 29-19 at halftime.
Sebring coach Princeton Harris stressed getting back to the basics in practices leading up to this game.
“This week’s practices, we went back to fundamentals,” said Harris. “We went back to basics. Dribbling, passing, dribbling, passing. Next week it will be the same thing.”
In the third quarter, the Blue Streaks began to shut the door on the Braves. Lake Gibson would only be able to muster seven points compared to the Blue Streaks’ 16 points in the quarter. Tumblin and Johnnie Brown would each contribute five points to stretch the lead for Sebring to 45-26.
Though being able to score toe-to-toe in the fourth quarter, the Braves found themselves too far behind to catch up. The Blue Streaks defeated the Braves 64-41.
Sebring had the luxury of being able to play some of their reserves. Six different players scored in the fourth quarter, and eight players tallied scores in the game. The team’s leading scorer was Alvin Tumlin with 16 points. Two other players were in double figures, as Sholtz dropped in eleven points and Eric Brown followed with 10 points.
“We challenged them this week to get better defensively,” Harris said. “To help defensively and talk defensively. I heard all of them out there doing it.”
This win puts the Blue Streaks in the driver’s seat in district, increasing their record to 4-0 in district play. This was Sebring’s final district game of the regular season.
Sebring will host IMG Academy-White on Tuesday at 7 p.m.