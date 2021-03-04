SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks pounded out thirteen hits in a five inning 10-0 win over the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Firemen’s Field in Sebring to improve to 3-3 on the season.
After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Streaks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Trey Rowe hit a one out single into center field and reached second on a passed ball. Rowe advanced to third on a groundout and scored on ground ball error hit by Cameron Kimbrall.
Sebring added three runs in the bottom of the third. Case McClelland led off the inning with a single into left field. Giovanni Perez came in as a courtesy runner and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Trey Bender.
Joey Warner followed with a walk. Perez moved to third and Warner to second on a passed ball with both scoring on a double into left field by Reid Whitehouse to give Sebring a 3-0 lead.
Sebring extended their lead to 4-0 after three innings when Whitehouse scored on a single by Rowe into center field.
The Blue Streaks widened their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Kimbrell led off the inning with a bunt single down the third base line. Kimbrell scored a couple of batters later on a massive homerun by McClelland off the roof of the structure behind left-center field to put Sebring up 6-0 after four innings.
The Blue Streaks would finish the game in the fifth inning in which five consecutive batters reached base after one out to start the inning. Rhett Vaughn initiated the string of consecutive batters to reach for Sebring with an infield single to short and Beny Bikar Jr reached on an error on a groundball by the second baseman.
Vaughn and Bikar advanced to third and second respectively on a passed ball and both scored on a single by Kimbrell into left field to make the score 8-0.
Perez followed with a single into left field that was misplayed by the left fielder, which allowed Kimbrell to advance to third and Perez to reach second on the throw.
Kimbrell later scored on a passed ball as Sebring’s lead swelled to 9-0, one short of the ending the game on the ten run rule.
McClelland ended any speculation with a deep shot in the right-center field gap for a double and to drive in Perez to give Sebring the 10-0 win.
Rhett Vaughn pitched, according to the box score, a five inning no hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks.
McClelland led the Blue Streaks on offense going four-for-four, a homerun and three runs batted in. Kimbrell went three-for-four and two runs batted in. Whitehouse also drove in two runs.
Sebring will by at home at Firemen’s Field on Thursday as they host county rival, the Avon Park Red Devils with a 7:30 p.m. start time.