LAKE PLACID — The Sebring Blue Streaks came ready to play when they traveled south to face their county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons. Sebring pulled ahead early and didn’t let up defeating Lake Placid, 13-1. This win boosts the Blue Streaks record to 12-6 and Lake Placid’s record falls to 1-10 for the season.
“We came focused and ready to play,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “We had a longer than usual weekend and they came ready to work. We knew they were focused. Our arms came in and threw strikes. We played pretty good defense, we had a few little mistakes but we will get back to work at it tomorrow. We have to get back at it and work on some things. This is a grind time and these guys have to be in shape. This is the back end of the season we have seven games left. We have to come ready to play and keep working.”
The Blue Streaks struck early in the first inning. Zach Doorlag hit a liner that bounced off the centerfield wall for a double. Joey Warner sent a rope down the third baseline for a single driving in Doorlag. Trey Bender knocked a grounder up the middle to centerfield putting runners on first and second. Case McClelland hit a grounder down the third baseline driving home Warner. Reid Whitehouse sacrifice bunted to advance the runners to second and third. Trey Rowe grounded to shortstop plating Bender giving Sebring a 3-0 lead.
Sebring expanded their lead in the top of the second. Cameron Kimbrell hit a line to third base that bounced off the glove for a single and took second on a passed ball. Beny Bikar Jr. sent a grounder into center driving home Kimbrell for an RBI single. Bikar stole second and Warner hit a line to the pitcher who over threw first allowing Bikar to score and Warner to advance to second on the error. Warner then took third when the pitcher was overthrown.
Bender was hit by a pitch and stole second a short time later to put runners in scoring position. McClelland stepped to the plate and launched a grounder into left field driving home both Warner and Bender. McClelland was sliding into second when Lake Placid second baseman, James Swaford, jumped into the air to catch a high throw but when he came down landed cleats first onto McClelland’s arm. McClelland came out with a few minor scratches but not before getting two RBIs giving Sebring a 7-0 lead.
In the top of the third Kimbrell knocked a grounder to shortstop for a single and stole second. Giovanni Perez hit a sacrifice ground ball to right allowing Kimbrell to advance to third. Bikar drove home Kimbrell to increase the Blue Streaks lead to 8-0.
Lake Placid avoided a shutout in the bottom of the third. Casen Simmons hit a rope into left field to get on base and took second on a passed ball. Damian Brown hit a shallow grounder to second to advance Simmons to third. Rayshawn Legree came into run for Lake Placid’s catcher, Brown, and stole second. When Sebring threw down to second in attempt to get the out, second was overthrown allowing Simmons to score on the error cutting the deficit to 8-1.
“We came out flat and didn’t have a lot of energy in the dugout,” said Lake Placid Coach Harry Tewksbury. “I don’t know why we didn’t come out with more energy tonight. We won a game last week and thought we made some progress, I think we have but for whatever reason we didn’t have the energy tonight. We need these guys to understand that they have to come out every night and compete. We’ve had some good practices lately. When you play a decent team you have to play clean defense and we didn’t do that.”
Sebring added a run in the top of the fifth. Kimbrell drew a walk, Dayron Novas hit a blooper to center. Warner sent a grounder to shortstop for a double driving home Kimbrell for an RBI giving the Blue Streaks a 9-1 lead..
Kimbrell added a sacrifice RBI in the top of the sixth driving home Clayton Evans furthering Sebring’s lead to 10-1.
In the seventh inning Sebring increased their lead. The bases were loaded when Rhett Vaughn stepped to the plate. Vaughn hit a deep line into the right-centerfield gap for a double, clearing the bases for a three RBI and pushing Sebring into a commanding 13-1 lead.
“Rayshawn Legree had a really nice at bat tonight at the end and made adjustments,” added Tewksbury. “Ethan Von Mer Veldt has had some outings where he has pitched well enough for us to be in the game. He is a hardworking guy with a great attitude. There is enough talent that we should be doing better than we are. If we can overcome the mental part we will be able to compete in every game.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons were unable to rally and fell short to the Sebring Blue Streaks with a final score of 13-1. The Blue Streaks played Thursday at Frostproof with results unavailable at press time.