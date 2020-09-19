LAKE PLACID – After a long wait, many changes and a short practice before the season’s start, the Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted their county rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks on their new court. Sebring eased past Lake Placid 3-0 with scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-7.
There were several noticeable changes. Tickets were sold by the athletes instead of at the gate, social distancing in the stands, no concession, teams did not change sides between sets and instead of the usual handshakes before and after the game, the teams instead lined up and waved at each other.
“We did much better than we did Tuesday night,” stated Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “Tuesday night was our first match of the season so there were a lot of jitters and we went four with Winter Haven and won but it was rough. Tonight, it was much smoother, especially in serve-receive but Lake Placid did not help the cause because they struggled serving tonight. Our setters were feeling more comfortable with our hitters, out of system balls were better, so we are seeing improvement.”
Sebring jumped into an early lead in the first set. Ashley Bible served a six-point run that included three aces rocketing the Blue Streaks into an 8-1 lead. Lake Placid’s Brooke Walker served an ace to narrow the deficit to 10-4. Zulima Barajas led the Green Dragons in kills with three. Lena Horton expanded Sebring’s lead with a five-point streak brining the score to 16-5. Both teams inched along until the score was 20-8. Bible went back to the line and served up five points and ended the game with a kill to win the first set 25-8.
The Green Dragons stayed close at the start of the second set but Sebring pulled ahead with a three-point run by Jordan Sinness bringing the score to 10-4. Lake Placid’s Taylor Walker served a two-point run that narrowed the deficit to 11-7. Jenna Walker made eight assists for the Green Dragons. The Blue Streaks answered with an impressive eight-point run by Carly Webb escalating Sebring’s lead to 20-8. Sebring held off the Green Dragons and went up 2-0.
“This was definitely a learning experience,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We are starting from the bottom and rebuilding our program right now, with so many freshman and sophomores on the court. This is only our second game together and they are still getting to know each other. It is still very new.”
“Sebring is a great team, they have a lot of experience, a lot of talent and they hit the ball well,” Bauder said. “It is hard for us to compete with that. I told the girls the only way we can go from here is up. We have some learning to do, some work to do and it has been a different short season with only a short time in the gym. By the time we gel the season will probably be over but that is where we will build from next season. I like the talent that we have but we just have to bring it together and gel.”
In set three, the Blue Streaks took an early lead when Carly Webb served a five-point run to start the match. Webb also contributed 10 digs and six aces. Lake Placid and Sebring went point-for-point until Sinness served a two-point run pushing the Blue Streaks into a 13-5 lead. Sinness led the Blue Streaks in assists with 11 and also added five kills. Sydney Porter had 10 assists.
Courtney Webb added a two-point run furthering Sebring’s lead to 16-6. Carly Webb added another five-point run expanding the Blue Streaks lead to 21-7 and Porter served the final points need to clinch the first set for Sebring with a final score of 25-7. Sebring swept Lake Placid 3-0.
“I was really proud of Carly (Webb) who is my libero,” added Sinness. “She did a good job defensively, on serve-receive and there were lots of passes that she was all over. My pin hitters, all three of them, all hit the ball well which is good. We have been working with our setters, Jordan (Sinness) and Sydney (Porter) and they have come a long way. They are pushing that middle making it fast and quick so we are getting better at that.”
“Our freshman setter, Jenna (Walker) did pretty well moving the ball around,” added Bauder. “Faith (Zahn) our only senior did well. I think our adrenaline was pumping and we served a lot of balls out. It was just a lot of little things that we need to work on.”
The young Lake Placid Green Dragons struggled against the mighty veteran team of Sebring. The Blue Streaks record is boosted to 2-0 while Lake Placid’s drops to 0-2 for the season. The Green Dragons will hit the road to faceoff with the Hardee Wildcats on Monday and then head to LaBelle on Tuesday to battle to Cowgirls. Sebring will travel to DeSoto on Monday to take on the Bulldogs and then the Blue Streaks will host Lakeland on Tuesday.