SEBRING – Something about beating Red Devils makes Sebring’s world spin around. Coming off a three game losing streak, the Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team put the breaks on the skid with a win over the Avon Park Red Devils last Saturday. They made it two in a row with a 66-54 win over the Kathleen Red Devils on Monday night at home to improve their record to 13-6 while extending Kathleen’s losing streak to ten.
Sebring scored the first seven points of the game on baskets by Dyveon Collymore and Sylvester Lewis, then a three pointer by KJ Turner and held an 11-2 lead after Kaleb Nobles and Jordan Gregory each added a bucket with 1:47 left in the first.
Kathleen tried to build some momentum until Damian Martinez deflated that balloon on a buzzer beater off the backboard three pointer to end the first quarter with the Blue Streaks holding a 14-6 lead.
Led by Nobles eight second quarter points, the Blue Streaks extended their lead by halftime to 15 points at 32-17.
Kathleen did not go quietly, down by sixteen points twice, 34-18 and 40-24, they finished the third quarter on a 7-2 run that closed the gap to Sebring to eleven, 42-31 to start the fourth quarter.
Both teams found their offense in the fourth quarter as Kathleen got to within single digits of the Blue Streaks to start the fourth, 42-33.
Sebring answered quickly on a three pointer by Turner to extend the lead back to twelve at 45-33.
From that point on, even though the numbers show that both teams scored the same, Sebring slowly pulled further away. A basket by Turner put Sebring up 50-36, Collymore made it 52-38, Lewis made it 55-40 and Gregory gave them Sebring seventeen point leads at 57-40 and 61-44, the latest being with 1:56 left in the game.
Lewis gave Sebring their biggest lead of the game at eighteen, 64-46, completing a three point play with a basket and a free throw with 1:22 left in the game.
Kathleen scored eight of the last ten points of the game to make it more respectable with Sebring winning 66-54.
Jeremy Russell led Kathleen with a game high 15 points and Malaki Broffitt scored 13 before fouling out.
Five players for the Blue Streaks reached double digits in scoring: Sylvester Lewis 14, Jordan Gregory 13, KJ Turner 12, Dyveon Collymore and Kaleb Nobles each finished with 10.
Sebring will try to extend their win streak to three against a team not the Red Devils as they hosted the Davenport Broncos (16-5) on Tuesday (1/24) before going on the road next Monday and Tuesday to play DeSoto and Lake Wales respectively.