SEBRING – Something about beating Red Devils makes Sebring’s world spin around. Coming off a three game losing streak, the Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team put the breaks on the skid with a win over the Avon Park Red Devils last Saturday. They made it two in a row with a 66-54 win over the Kathleen Red Devils on Monday night at home to improve their record to 13-6 while extending Kathleen’s losing streak to ten.

Sebring scored the first seven points of the game on baskets by Dyveon Collymore and Sylvester Lewis, then a three pointer by KJ Turner and held an 11-2 lead after Kaleb Nobles and Jordan Gregory each added a bucket with 1:47 left in the first.

