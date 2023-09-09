LAKE WALES — Just not clean enough in a big-time game.
The Sebring Blue Streaks (1-1) fell 7-0 against the Lake Wales Highlanders (3-0) Thursday night. It’s the second time in the last two years where the Blue Streaks came up short in a close contest against Lake Wales.
It was a frustrating loss for the Blue Streaks, who so badly wanted to get back at the reigning Class 3S state champions after a just as difficult defeat at home to Lake Wales in 2022. And the thing Head Coach LaVaar Scott’s harped on ad nauseam – mental mistakes – ended up costing his team in a big game early in the year.
It’s something any squad with big aspirations can’t afford when playing other good teams. And the Highlanders weren’t error-free either – which makes the defeat doubly hard to stomach.
“We’ve been telling them about some of the mistakes and just how we have to play clean football,” Scott said. “Like ‘You’re a good football team, but you can’t beat yourself’ and tonight we beat ourselves. To a good team though. When you play a good team, you can’t beat yourself.”
The Blue Streaks and Highlanders were locked in a dead heat in what was a defensive slobber knocker that would make 1940s NFLers drool. Sebring’s defense did well to limit a Highlander rushing attack led by Rashad Orr who posted over 450 yards plus four touchdowns in his first two games of 2023. A blocked field goal, a fumble recovery and multiple fourth down stops highlighted the unit’s efforts.
Late in the third it seemed that defense would get Sebring a crack at a go-ahead score just as it had several times up to that point. That’s when the Highlanders caught them sleeping thanks to a fake punt from the Sebring 41. Quay Richardson scampered from midfield into the end zone for what became a 7-0 Lake Wales lead.
“One play we’re not locked in.” Scott said. “We’re in punt safe so our first defense is out there. And they still thought they were just going to punt the ball and they ran the fake on us. But we were prepared for the fake. You can’t do more than that.”
Despite this, Sebring still had chances to knot the game up late in the contest. It just had trouble getting going all game. Lake Wales’s defense made a Blue Streak offense missing lead back Travis Kerney move incrementally and prevented the big play. Sebring’s first drive after the Lake Wales touchdown was a punt.
Thanks to a great Cale Delaney punt, Lake Wales was pinned near its own goal line which allowed Sebring to force a three-and-out to get the ball at midfield. But the Blue Streaks couldn’t hold their water as a drive that featured three false starts ended before it got going. Scott noted postgame how flags were an issue for the offense.
Another Delaney kick had the Highlanders deep and forced them just to run clock. A second straight Highlander punt had Sebring with the ball down a score inside the Lake Wales 30.
It didn’t have a great beginning as another false start backed the Blue Streaks up. But they fought back to get to a 4th-and-1. With the game on the line a keeper by quarterback KJ Massey picked up a fresh set of downs from the 15.
The next play was a handoff to Fred Hankerson who picked up a big chunk that set the Blue Streaks up with 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Or so they thought. A holding call brought the ball back to around the 17.
A negative run the next play put Sebring back at the 20. Sebring tried for a screen pass to Nick Rowe but it fell incomplete and forced a long third down. Massey took the snap from shotgun and observed the defense. He fired over the middle looking for Ezra Anderson on a post route into the end zone. However, his pass was too low and ended up picked off by a sprinting Gary Love to seal the game for Lake Wales.
Whether it’s false starts, interceptions, getting caught by fake punts or the offense just having trouble getting lined up properly in key situations, Scott put the onus on his staff to work with the players to fix the mental issues.
But this disappointing loss might just be the wake-up call Sebring needs to correct these problems.
The Blue Streaks are back in action against Kathleen High School for a Sept. 15 matchup that’s the first of a four-game home stand.