AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team continue their strong start to the season winning their second game of the season in the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field with a 6-0 win over the Lake Region Thunder. The Blue Streaks have now scored twenty runs in their first two games while giving up none.

After a scoreless first inning, Freddie Perez started off the top of the second with a line drive into left field and Dalton Percy followed with a single into left to put runners on first and second with no outs.

