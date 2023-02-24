AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team continue their strong start to the season winning their second game of the season in the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field with a 6-0 win over the Lake Region Thunder. The Blue Streaks have now scored twenty runs in their first two games while giving up none.
After a scoreless first inning, Freddie Perez started off the top of the second with a line drive into left field and Dalton Percy followed with a single into left to put runners on first and second with no outs.
After a wild pitch, Perez scored on a ground ball to first by Dalton Todd to give Sebring a 1-0 lead. Percy later scored on a ground ball to third by Cole Travers to put the Blue Streaks up 2-0.
Sebring held a two run lead heading into the top of the fourth inning. Clayton Evans doubled into center field to start the inning and Perez reached on an error to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Evans scored on a sacrifice fly by Percy to make the score 3-0 and Perez scored on the next batter as Todd singled into left field as the Blue Streaks enjoyed a 4-0 lead.
With two outs in the inning, Trevor Carter doubled into left field to advance Travers to third, Travers reached base earlier via a fielder’s choice. Benny Bikar Jr followed with a double into right field that scored both Travers and Carter as Sebring finished their half of the fourth inning with a 6-0 lead.
Rhett Vaughn pitched four innings for the Blue Streaks, giving up one hit, no runs while striking out seven and walking one. Travers pitched the fifth and sixth inning, giving up one hit, no runs while striking out three.
Bikar completed the shutout with a scoreless seventh inning to secure the 6-0 win for the Blue Streaks.
Together; Vaughn, Travers and Bikar combined for a two hitter, no runs and struck out eleven Thunder batters.
Sebring played Lake Placid on Thursday (no results as of press time) and will play their first home game of the season against the Hardee Wildcats on Tuesday.