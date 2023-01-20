SEBRING — It’s not very often teams celebrate ties so heavily.
But that’s what the Sebring Blue Streaks (1-11-1) did after their 4-4 draw with the Frostproof Bulldogs (10-6-2) Tuesday night. An Alex Morales goal with under a minute left in the contest knotted the score up and aided Sebring for the senior night stalemate.
It’s another positive sign that the Blue Streaks are taking more steps in the right direction toward how they should be playing.
“We didn’t give up,” Ashley said. “It’s exciting to walk off this field on senior night where we were down (but) we’re not walking off with the loss, we’re walking off with a fight back.”
Sebring looked impressive early as it drew first blood. Conrad Brito broke out into the open field and brought the ball up the left side. But he was fouled in the box, allowing for a penalty kick from Rafael Rimoldi. After a little wind up, he snuck it past the keeper in the right center of the net. Sebring led 1-0.
“It was everything because it proves to them what they are working for,” Ashley said. “It tells them why they’re doing it and it rewards them for that work.”
About five minutes later, Sebring had the ball around Frostproof’s goal again. Brito took a shot that ricocheted off a defender and to the feet of Logan Meixner. He then tried his luck from the left side but the shot simply crossed the length of the goal to Caleb Coulter who went for the extreme angle one-timer.
No dice, it hit off the right side of the crossbar. But, the ball landed right to a lurking Rimoldi who knocked it through while in midair for the 2-0 lead.
Back came Frostproof who took over the rest of the first half. Just minutes after Rimoldi’s second goal, the Bulldogs got on the board. Chavez was able to save the preliminary shot but on the clear attempt, the ball went right back to the shooter. He drove in and hit a slick shot with his left foot to get by Chavez.
Then in the final six minutes, Frostproof scored two goals within about four minutes of each other to gain a 3-2 advantage heading into halftime. Fewer than five minutes into the second half, the Bulldogs made it 4-2.
Rimoldi said postgame the message among the players was to keep their heads up.
“Because we practice every day for this, to keep (ourselves) in the game and stay focused all the time,” Rimoldi said. “So I’m really happy with the way the guys went through with that.”
Frostproof seemed to control most of the second half with Sebring not really able to get many chances offensively. Morales did pick up his first goal in the half’s 11th minute with a shot on the ground that clanged off the post and into the net.
But his final shot was what proved huge for the Blue Streaks.
A failed free kick into the middle of the box bounced out to Brito. He tapped it with the bottom of his foot to an open Rimoldi on the left side. The senior immediately took the pass and dished it into a sprinting Morales who hit the one-timer for the equalizer.
The whole Sebring team erupted. It was a manifestation of how much the team fought especially when it let up four unanswered goals. None exemplified that more than Morales who battled through seemingly playing on one good leg to help his team come back.
“I just came out here…for my team to support them, balled my heart out and try to do what I could to help the team,” he said.
Ashley mentioned how the team had to deal with several players coming off the pitch with injuries. Thus, they were playing with a really unfamiliar lineup. One of them was senior winger Logan Meixner who suffered an ankle injury. Thus it was really impressive to see the way the team played despite not having everyone available.
Rimoldi said it was tough seeing Meixner go down but he has trust in those on the bench to take up the responsibility for what the team needs to do.
Now, the Blue Streaks will look to maintain their confidence and momentum with just one more matchup left and the district tournament in sight. They’ll take on Port Charlotte (0-11) on the road Friday night.
“When we go out to Port Charlotte, I just want to see us go out…fighting for each other,” Ashley said. “(It) doesn’t matter who number is called, because that’s how we’re going to win.”