SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Junior Varsity (JV) football team capitalized on turnovers by the Lake Placid Green Dragons to end their shortened season at 3-1 with a 35-6 win.
Sebring took the lead midway through the first quarter when E. Chadwick burst through the middle of the line for a 28 yard touchdown run that gave the Blue Streaks a 7-0 first quarter lead.
Lake Placid seemed to gain momentum early in the second quarter after recovering a muffed snap on a punt attempt by Sebring at the Blue Streaks 48 yard line.
That momentum quickly shifted back to the Blue Streaks on the next play when Lake Placid fumbled the ball and Sebring’s D. Collymore returned it 55 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Streaks up 15-0 after the two point run conversion.
Sebring’s J. Smith recovered a Green Dragon fumble on Lake Placid’s next possession at Sebring’s 47 yard line. A 53 yard touchdown run by L. Calderon was called back due to a penalty, though that did not slow the Blue Streaks down as they later scored on a 26 yard touchdown pass from M. Perry to J. Gregory to give Sebring a 22-0 halftime lead.
A Sebring drive to start the second half stalled at the Lake Placid 18 yard line, though they got the ball back quickly when Z. Albritton intercepted a Green Dragon pass and returned for a touchdown, but called back for a Sebring penalty that eventually gave Sebring the ball at Lake Placid’s 41.
Runs by Perry and A. Delcuadro got the ball to the Lake Placid 5, from there Perry went straight up the middle for the five yard touchdown run to make the score 29-0 in the third quarter.
Sebring scored their final touchdown off another Lake Placid turnover when D. Collymore intercepted a Lake Placid pass and returned it 85 yards down the right sideline for the touchdown to make the score 36-0.
The Green Dragons avoided the shutout with the help of Maurice (The Riceman) Smith. With the clock running and on their own 5 yard line, “The Riceman” ripped off a 10 yard run to the 15. On the final play of the game, Smith shot through the middle for an 85 yard touchdown run to make the final score 35-6.