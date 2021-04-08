SEBRING – Behind the arm of quarterback Ashby Edgemon and a stingy defense that created four turnovers, the Sebring Blue Streaks flag football team defeated the Lake Placid Green Dragons 27-0.
Sebring scored on their first drive, traveling 65 yards on six plays. Edgemon started out by completing a pair of passes to Keely Jones for 25 total yards. Annjalee Johnson followed with a pair of runs for 10 and 20 yards respectively that put the Blue Streaks on the Lake Placid ten yard line.
After an incomplete pass, Edgemon connected with Claudia Armengol on a pass to the right side, slipping through four Green Dragon defenders to reach the goal line for the touchdown. Armengol also caught the one point conversion pass as Sebring took an early 7-0 lead.
Lake Placid punted on their first two possessions and Sebring turned the ball over on downs their next two as the game went into the second quarter.
With the Lake Placid defense holding their own, the Sebring defense stepped up their game as Keely Jones intercepted a Chenney Brady pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown to give Sebring a 13-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks added another touchdown minutes before the half after returning a punt back to the Lake Placid 35 yard line.
Jones scored her second touchdown of the game catching a deep pass from Edgemon in a crowd, spinning around and racing 20 yards to complete a 35 yard touchdown reception. Keely converted the extra point pass reception as Sebring extended their lead going into the half at 20-0.
The Blue Streaks scored early in the third quarter after Ellissa Nawrocki intercepted a Green Dragon pass and returned it to the Lake Placid 22 yard line.
A 12 yard pass to Peyton Young from Edgemon got the Blue Streaks to the 10, three plays later Edgemon found Janeisha Bennett in the middle for a ten yard touchdown pass as the Blue Streaks widened their lead to 27-0.
Interceptions by Sebring’s Jessica Townsend and Keely Jones in the second half kept the Green Dragons from scoring as Sebring won 27-0.
Edgemon completed seven of twelve passes for the Blue Streaks for 109 yards and three touchdowns while the defense intercepted four passes in the win.