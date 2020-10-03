SEBRING – Cloudy skies, little breeze, cool temperatures and no humidity were the conditions the High School golfers of Sebring, Lake Wales and Avon Park met Thursday night at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club playing on the front nine of the Deer Run course.
The Sebring boys faced off against the Lake Wales Highlanders, edging them out in the team score 163-170. The Sebring girls won by default over the Red Devils, who only had three golfers in the match.
“It has been fun, it is a good group of boys,” said Sebring First Year Head Coach Jason Rogers. “I think the biggest adjustment we had is not giving up when they are having a bad round, think of the team score even though they might not post one themselves.”
“We had a rocky start in the beginning,” added Rogers in coaching his first year and dealing with Covid-19 restrictions. “But we are on the same page now. Vinces (Liles, previous Sebring Coach) built a great program and tradition here, made it easy to step in. We are working mostly on the mental game and course management; they are progressing well.”
Avery Hurst led the Blue Streaks with a nine hole low of 36. Beckham Donovan followed with a 41, Brayden Smith and Jay Walkup shot a 43 and Trent Bray finished with a 45.
Lake Wales had their top three golfers finish within two shots of each other as Clay Jacobs led the way with a 39. Closely behind him were Cade Scarborough and Bryson Fackender, finishing with a 40 and 41 respectively.
Owen Moses shot a 50 and Preston Fann a 55 for the Highlanders. Finishing closely behind them were Reagan Bolden with 57 and Harrison Thrift at 60.
The Sebring Girls continue to make strides, led by Taylor Derr, who shot a 38 for the nine holes that included a 30 foot birdie chip on hole No. 8.
The other Sebring girls scored the following: Melanie Suarez 52, Aly Smyth 55, Kearsta Danser 56, Lexiandra Luevano 56, Braie Danser 61, Marianna Chams 64, Tori West 68, Rylee Franze 71 and Aidan Fontana 77.
Sebring Girls Head Coach Lisa Lovett was extremely pleased with her teams progression and scores for evening.
“We did great tonight,” said Lovett. “I am feeling good about upcoming districts and reaching regionals. The girls are working really hard, I am really proud of them.”
The three golfers for Avon Park posted scores of the following: Victoria Cornell 64, Abigail Penfield 66 and Jalyn O’Berry 70.
“It is going good,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “It has been a fun season and we are all improving. It is a good group of girls and it is nice day out here at Sun ‘N Lakes and get a chance to play quality competition in Sebring. Hopefully the girls are having a good time and want to play golf the rest of their lives.”