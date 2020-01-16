AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks extended their winning streak to five games with an 87-45 win over the Avon Park Red Devils on Tuesday night to improve their season record to 8-3 while snapping the Red Devils four game winning streak to drop them to 7-6 on the season.
Though on the scoreboard it looked like a one sided affair, the game did not lack the excitement that these games use to produce as fans for both schools filled the stands.
The Red Devils tried to keep the game close, staying within five of the Blue Streaks at the end of the first 18-13 as they challenged Sebring in trying to drive in the paint as well as doing their best to not allow the Blue Streaks uncontested buckets.
The electricity in the air finally caught up with the Red Devils in the second quarter as they pushed the limits of hard fouls to the point they drew a technical on Alvin Tumblin, with the score 29-22, Tumblin hit all four free throws to stretch the Blue Streaks lead to eleven at 33-22.
Avon Park recomposed themselves though they found themselves with a twelve point deficit at the half to the Blue Streaks, 39-27.
“We are finally starting to get it together, we had one of our best practices yesterday,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “We really did not play that well in the first half, the second half we were much better and were able to achieve what we wanted to get done.”
Avon Park came out and scored the first basket of the second half, then the well went dry as the Red Devils missed shots in almost every conceivable manner while Sebring went on a scoring escapade.
Michael Sholtz scored the first four for the Blue Streaks, Will Desources followed with a 3-point play, Tumblin scored nine straight and in a four minute span, Sebring’s ten point lead swelled to 26, 55-29, as the Red Devils could not buy a basket.
The Red Devils were able to make three of four free throws before ending a seven minute drought of making a basket by Malcolm Dewberry as Sebring continued to roll with thirteen more point, seven by Johnnie Brown as the Blue Streaks doubled up on the Red Devils by the end of the third 68-34.
Even with Sebring bringing in subs in the final period, the Blue Streaks outscored the Red Devils 19-11 to make the final score 87-45.
“In a rivalry game like this, no matter the score, it is easy to lose focus and we had to keep reminding to regain that focus,” said Harris. “We have a couple of tough games later this week and we have to keep working.”
For the Red Devils, Head Coach Marcus Dewberry acknowledged that they have a lot of work in preparing for bigger and stronger teams.
“I think we got away from attacking the paint,” said Dewberry. “Sebring is a big physical team. These are the type of games we need, we got to get better, we will be playing bigger and more physical teams than us, so we need to play them so nothing surprises us in the district.”
Tumblin led the Blue Streaks with 26 points and Dewberry led the Red Devils with 28.
Sebring will be heading to Punta Gorda to play in the Wally Keller Classic this Friday and Saturday.
Avon Park will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Friday in a district matchup with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.