AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Volleyball team (13-6) won their third match in a row with a 3-0; 25-13, 25-22 and 25-12 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (4-7) who have dropped their last three matches.
Sebring started the first set determined to show who the dominate team was as they scored the first four points and increased that lead to seven, courtesy of three spikes for points by Allison Pate and a dink shot by Erin Rogers as the Blue Streaks quickly took an 8-1 lead.
Avon Park tried to battle back as Brenna Elder hit two kill shots to cut Sebring’s lead to four, 8-4, before Sebring built a double digit lead scoring six straight on five service points by Jessa Cochlin, two more spikes for points by Pate and another by Mckaylah Mann during the run to take a 14-4 lead.
Sebring widened their lead to twelve points at 21-9 and 22-10 with Lacey Brod and Katie Scott adding kill shots and won 25-13 on a mishit on the serve receive to take a 1-0 set lead.
Sebring did not cruise as easily in the second set as Avon Park showed some life despite Sebring taking a 5-2 lead to start the set on a couple of spikes by Allison Pate.
A block by Avon Park’s Rhema Volny, followed by a kill shot by Brenna Elder to make the score 5-3, the Red Devils went on an 8-2 run to take 10-7 lead over the Blue Streaks.
Sebring answered with four straight to retake the lead 11-10 and a spike by Katie Scott gave them the lead again at 12-11 that sparked a 6-2 run as Sebring held a five point lead at 18-13.
The Red Devils did not fold as they whittled away at the Blue Streaks advantage with a 7-2 run highlighted by Madison Cornell’s serve that hit the top of the net and dropped on Sebring’s side and another spike by Elder that tied the set at 20.
Avon Park held the lead 22-21, before Sebring finished the second set with a 4-1 run with the game winner coming from Katie Scott on a dink shot from the center net to the middle of Avon Park’s side of the court to win 25-23 and give Sebring a 2-0 lead.
Sebring totally controlled the third set as Lacey Brod rattled off twelve straight service points under a barrage of spikes by Pate, Scott and Brod and several sever receive errors by the Red Devils to ramble to a 12-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks continued to widen their lead to 16, 19-3. Again, the Red Devils did not fold as they went on a 9-3 run to make the score 22-10.
With the score 24-12, the Red Devils blocked three Sebring shots, each of them dug out by the Blue Streaks during a long rally before Avon Park’s fourth block went out to give Sebring a 25-12 third set win and a 3-0 match win.
With one week left before district play, the Red Devils will host Hardee on Tuesday and play at Frostproof next Wednesday.
Sebring played at Lake Placid on Friday and finish the regular season at home on Tuesday against LaBelle and away on Thursday at DeSoto.