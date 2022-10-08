AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Volleyball team (13-6) won their third match in a row with a 3-0; 25-13, 25-22 and 25-12 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (4-7) who have dropped their last three matches.

Sebring started the first set determined to show who the dominate team was as they scored the first four points and increased that lead to seven, courtesy of three spikes for points by Allison Pate and a dink shot by Erin Rogers as the Blue Streaks quickly took an 8-1 lead.

