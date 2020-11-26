SEBRING – Covid continues to make last minute adjustments as the Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team hosted the Avon Park Red Devils in their home and season opener instead of their original opponent, the Desoto Bulldogs.
In a rivalry game that usually brings out the best in both teams, Sebring appeared to be in mid-season form and the Red Devils struggled to get the ball to drop in the basket as the Blue Streaks dominated from start to end in beating the Red Devils 75-28.
“We still have a lot of things to work on,” said Sebring Head Coach Princeton Harris. “We played defense well and passed the ball well, but we need a lot of work on everything else.”
The Blue Streaks came out in a flurry, scoring the first nine points of the game before Avon Park finally scored at halfway through the first quarter to take a 9-2 lead. Sebring built an eleven point lead twice in the first quarter, the second time after Avon Park pulled to within six at 13-7, Sebring’s Ryan Brown connected on two baskets, the second a 3-pointer to put the Blue Streaks back up 18-7.
Sebring eventually led by ten at the end of the first, 19-9.
Sebring started the second quarter on a 10-2 run to increase their lead to eighteen at 29-11 before a 3-pointer by Avon Park’s Dylan Page momentarily slowed their momentum. Sebring responded with another 10-2 run before going into the half with a twenty-one point lead, 39-18.
The Blue Streaks continued to widen the gap in the second half with baskets by Emmitt Beck, Taivion Coston, Will Desources, Ryan Brown and two 3-pointers by Mikey Edmond that gave Sebring a 59-22 lead with 3:45 left in the third.
With the lead being 35 and over, the running clock initiated and Sebring brought in their subs. The Blue Streaks led 60-28 after three quarters.
The Blue Streaks blanked the Red Devils in the fourth quarter while adding 15 points to their total to win the game 75-28.
Devontae Powell led the Red Devils with 11 points.
Brown led the Blue Streaks with a game high 14. Beck and Coston each reached double digits scoring 12 and 10 respectively. Overall, Sebring had 10 players that scored at least 2 points.
Avon Park travels to Frostproof on Monday to play the Bulldogs.
Sebring has a full plate after the Thanksgiving break with four games, three of them on the road with their home game on Tuesday night as they face off against the Auburndale Bloodhounds.