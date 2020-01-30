SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks boys soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 6-0 win over the Avon Park Red Devils on Tuesday night. The win also extended the Blue Streaks winning streak to four games to improve them to 8-11 on the season. The Red Devils fell to 5-8-1 in their best season in years for the program.
“It was senior night for us tonight,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “I did not sub as much tonight as I was letting the seniors play their last night on this field and I was glad to see how they finished, they were relentless tonight. We are hitting a stride, we have a four game win streak right now and three shutouts in those four games.”
Sebring nearly posted their first score within ten seconds of the game when they drove the ball up the middle. The Avon Park defender fell down giving Sebring uninterrupted access straight to the goal, took the shot and a great save by Avon Park’s goalkeeper, Cameron Bolen, kept the Red Devils from falling behind just as the game had started.
Eleven minutes later, the Blue Streaks did post the goal they missed earlier off the foot of Nathan VanDam that was deflected into the goal to put Sebring up 1-0.
Avon Park played solid for the rest of the first half, giving up several shots to the Blue Streaks, but not allowing any to score. The Red Devils also had a few scoring opportunities, though they were not able to punch one in as Sebring went into the half with a 1-0 lead.
Sebring made the score 2-0 five minutes into the second half after a shot attempt by Sebring was deflected by the Avon Park goalkeeper and collected by Sebring’s Trace Lackey, who passed it back to center to Noah Roth for the goal.
Roth made the assist twelve minutes later pushing the ball down the left side and passing to center to Alan Arceo to put Sebring up 3-0.
At the 21 minute mark, Sebring amped up the offensive pressure, taking three quick shots, the first two blocked by the Avon Park defense before Kevin Rodriquez was able to blast the third one in through traffic from 20 yards out to extend Sebring’s lead to 4-0.
Sebring posted two more goals in the last four minutes of the game to make the final score 6-0. Rodriquez scored his second goal and VanDam capped off the scoring off an assist by Julian Jara.
“The score really does not reflect the game,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “Sometimes soccer does not go your way. We gave up a couple of goals that were either a simple mistake or they were just bad luck. Three goals out of six were a deflection, not much you can do about that. It is just the way the ball rolls sometimes.”
Both teams start district play on Friday with Sebring traveling to Fort Pierce to play Westwood in a rare day game that starts at 3:30 pm.
Avon Park will be hosting Lake Region on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park starting at 7 p.m.