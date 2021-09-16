SEBRING – The rivalry between the Avon Park Red Devils and the Sebring Blue Streaks goes back for generations. It is always great entertainment when they go head-to-head and Tuesday night’s match was no different. The Blue Streaks came out on top defeating the Red Devils in three straight sets but Avon Park didn’t go down without a fight.
“This game is getting us ready for Thursday night’s game against Okeechobee,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil. “I like games like this where everyone gets to play and get game experience and that is very important to me. Ashley Bible had a great night at the serving line and Allison (Pate) had a few great kills right between the blocks and I love that.”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first set. Sydney Porter started the set off by serving a four point run and added to that lead with a seven point run to give Sebring a 11-2 advantage. Avon Park limited the Blue Streaks to one or two point runs for the next five serves but continued to struggle to get a run going for themselves. Avon Park had a two point run by Anaya Elder that narrowed the deficit to 20-8. Ashley Bible went back to the line and made the final points needed to take set one with final score of 25-9.
“I am obviously a new coach for them and haven’t had them for too long but it looks like we have a foundation and we are kind of working off of that,” explained Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “Simple mechanics such as moving, finding the ball and blocking, if we could clean up some of those mistakes we would be fairly closer to beating Sebring. There are times we are struggling to finish and I think it is a mentality problem. Once they build that strong mentality and have confidence in one another, I think our team is going to look pretty good.”
Sebring took the lead early again in the second set with Porter opening the set with a three point run. The Red Devils and Blue Streaks went point for point until the score of 8-6 with Sebring in a slight lead. Allison Pate served a two run for Sebring and Avon Park answered with a two point run of their own served by Elder bring the score to 11-9 with the Blue Streaks holding to the lead. Avon Park continued to chop at the deficit with a two point run bringing the score Red Devils just two points from the lead with a score of 14-13. The Blue Streaks expanded their lead with a four point run by Bible making the score 19-14. Sebring held on to their lead to defeat Avon Park 25-16 and were ahead 2-0.
“Brenna Elder had a few good swings, she is our freshman outside,” explained Roque. “We pulled her up from JV and she is our starting outside now. She is a big helper and we have Madi (Cornell) who is our number one starlight along with Jenny Wirries who is our setter, they are a dynamic duo. Madi is super loud and will put the ball down. Getting closer to the end of the season we will be put together and will be good for districts. We will see Sebring again and hopefully we will look better.”
Avon Park was unable to regain the momentum and Sebring took advantage. The Blue Streaks jumped into an early lead with a five point run by Porter. A pair of aces by Bible furthered Sebring’s lead to 8-2. A seven point run that contained five aces by Lacey Brod rocketed the Blue Streaks lead to an overwhelming 15-4. Avon Park narrowed the deficit with a three point run by Madi Cornell bring the score to 15-8. Sebring’s Jordyn Wickham widened the gap with a three point run and Pate clinched the victory for Sebring a five point run making the final score 25-10.
“Defensively we did well,” added Cecil. “Avon Park didn’t attack that often so we did get to see many big blocks but overall I think the girls did well on defense. Our starters will play much more against Okeechobee. Last time we lost to them in five in their home so we are expecting a win.”
Sebring will host the Okeechobee Brahmans tonight (Thursday) starting at 7:30 p.m. while Avon Park won’t play until Saturday at the Imagine School at North Port.