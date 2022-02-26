AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks improved to 3-0 on the season with a 16-1 five inning route of the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Thursday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
A ten run first inning was the catalyst for the Blue Streaks in the victory and solid pitching performances by Zachary Doorlag, Cameron Kimbrell and Ashton Griffin.
The game started normally as Doorlag led off with a single for the Blue Streaks and later stole second base before scoring on a one out single into left field by Kimbrell to make the score 1-0.
Kimbrell would steal second base, but Lake Placid recorded their second out of the inning before Blue Streaks scored nine more runs.
Reid Whitehouse reached base after being hit by a pitch, Kimbrell steals third and a play in which Clayton Evans singled into left produced two runs to up Sebring’s lead to 3-0.
Whitehouse scored on a passed ball and a single by George Sebring into center brought in Peyton Spencer, who is the courtesy runner for Evans, to increase Sebring’s lead to 4-0.
An error by the Lake Placid shortstop on a groundball by Freddie Perez brought in two more runs as the Blue Streak’s lead swelled to 6-0 in the first inning, still with two outs.
Sebring scored on a wild pitch to make the score 7-0 and Kimbrell capped off the double digit inning for the Blue Streaks on a three run homer over the left field fence to drive in Trevor Carter and Beny Bikar Jr as Sebring concluded their portion of the first inning with a 10-0 lead.
Lake Placid settled down after the first inning pitcher Jerimiah Mulligan held the Blue Streaks in check in the second and third innings before giving up two runs in the fourth.
A lead off single to Kimbrell, a pair of walks and a pair of passed balls led to a pair of runs as Sebring held a 12-0 lead after four innings.
In the fifth inning, the Blue Streaks put together another two out rally to score four runs as doubles by Kimbrell and Griffin sandwiched three walks and accounted for all four runs as Sebring’s lead swelled to 16-0.
A couple of errors in the bottom of the fifth by Sebring led to a Lake Placid run as the Blue Streaks won the game 16-1 in a game stopped after the fifth inning on the ten run rule.
Owen Phypers led the Green Dragons with a pair of hits and Mulligan recorded four strikeouts in four innings of work for Lake Placid.
Kimbrell led the Blue Streaks, batting four-for-four with four runs batted in.
Sebring is slated to host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Tuesday, March 1 with a 7 p.m. start time. Lake Placid played Avon Park Friday night with results unavailable as of press time.