LAKE PLACID — Sebring took home the W in the final cross-county matchup of the season.
Sebring (7-5) slipped by Lake Placid (1-6) by a score of 9-6 Thursday night. It’s the Blue Streaks’ second straight win and completes a clean sweep against county rivals in 2022.
The Green Dragons suffered a tough loss on their Senior Night. Meanwhile, the Blue Streaks pulled out a win despite sloppy play.
“Sometimes good teams have to win ugly games,” Sebring Coach Gary Demarest said. “And that’s what we just did. We just played an ugly game but we came out on top.”
Sebring got on the board first in an unconventional way.
A clutch fourth-down stop by Lake Placid thanks to Natalie Velozo had the Green Dragons with the ball on their own goal line.
Lake Placid went with a handoff to Teraje Walker but she was met quickly and her flag was pulled by Denise Forney for a safety before she could cross the goal line. That big defensive play gave Sebring a 2-0 lead.
Then the Green Dragons took the lead thanks to a big defensive play of their own in enemy territory.
A great punt from Velozo pinned the Blue Streaks back near their goal line. After a first down run gained minimal yardage, the Blue Streaks went to the air.
Sebring’s quarterback, Ashby Edgemon, looked short to center Janiesha Bennett. The ball ended up tipped in the air. Lake Placid’s Jenna Walker snatched it and walked into the end zone for a Green Dragons touchdown.
Lake Placid held a 6-2 lead after a failed point after attempt.
Both teams traded defensive stands to end the half. Sebring stopped the Green Dragons from adding to their lead on a scramble from Maddison Kinchen on fourth and goal. But Lake Placid kept the Blue Streaks out of the end zone too as Sebring ran out of time on its final first half drive.
Sebring came out in the third quarter and got a key stop on Lake Placid’s first possession. Then they took control of the game.
In just a handful of plays, the Blue Streaks drove down to the Lake Placid goal line. That was thanks to a hook up between Edgemon and Ellissa Nawrocki on the sideline.
Soon after that, Claudia Armengol waltzed into the end zone for a Sebring score. Her ninth rushing touchdown of the season and a successful one-point conversion put Sebring up 9-6.
Sebring sealed the win with a stop on Lake Placid’s next drive followed by an offensive possession that left the Green Dragons with no time to mount a last-minute effort.
“We couldn’t throw the ball,” Lake Placid Coach Jason Holden said about the team’s offensive struggles. “They just had great coverage. Everybody was covered all night. So, it really limited what we could do in our running game and (Sebring) had a great scheme against our running game. But we have to be able to throw the ball better than that.”
Holden isn’t down because of this loss. He spoke on how much better the Green Dragons were compared to last season. In 2021, they didn’t win once and scored one touchdown all season. This year they found the win column, hung tough with several teams and were in most games they played.
He also took time to comment on it being the final home game for his three seniors: Kinchen, Haley Capps and Keyshlian Riveras. He mentioned how Capps stepped up and took a leadership role on junior varsity despite how late she joined.
Holden said Riveras is one of the nicest people he’s ever met. She was a constant source of positivity. Meanwhile, Kinchen finished out her career as a four-year player for the Green Dragons. She played the whole season after a concussion kept her out in 2021. Holden described her as a “battler.”
Lake Placid hits the road for one final game against Okeechobee, a team Holden thinks the Green Dragons can handle this time around. While Sebring takes on Liberty.
The Blue Streaks are already in the playoffs as they host John Carroll Catholic High School on Monday. And Demarest knows that game matters the most to them right now.
“We can be 8-5 (and) the record looks pretty. We lose to John Carroll the season’s over,” Demarest said.