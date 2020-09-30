SEBRING – In the world of Highlands County, Sebring Blue Streak and Lake Placid Green Dragons girls volleyball marked for the past several years one of the better and more intense rivalries. This year, after Lake Placid graduated eight seniors and Sebring who this year is heavy in seniors, and of course practice restrictions due to Covid-19, Sebring has a considerable edge as Lake Placid goes into rebuilding mode.
Both coaches admitted that the results were fairly much as expected as the Blue Streaks had little trouble sweeping the Green Dragons in three sets: 25-16, 25-20 and 25-9.
With the win, Sebring improved to 10-0 on the season while Lake Placid dropped to 1-9.
“I expected this, we are really young, only one senior,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We are getting better. The first thing is the shortened season and them getting a chance to trust and play together and the second is trying to play as many matches we can in a shortened season; three, four or five matches a week does not give much, if any time to practice to work on deficiencies and build that trust.”
During the matches, the Green Dragons players attempted to make adjustments to help their teammates but Sebring was able to adjust as well and exploit their weaknesses.
“Our serve-receive, with a young team, lacks in communication and is not there,” continued Bauder. “Right now, because of the lack of practice, it feels like we are just out there playing. There is little time to grow when you are just thrown on the court like that.”
Lake Placid fought hard the first two sets. Falling behind 5-0 in the first set and closed the gap to one at 5-4. Sebring steadily pulled away with two runs of four points and another for five to build a nine point lead behind several kill shot by Allie Collier and the service of Jordan Sinness, who served for seven points as the Blue Streaks went on to win 25-16.
Lake Placid played better to start the second set holding leads at 6-4 and 7-6 and Taylor Walker serving an ace to give Lake Placid what would be their last lead of the game at 10-9.
With Sebring holding a 22-15 lead, the Green Dragons tried to rally back as Walker scored on a kill shot and a block and McLayne Roebuck added one with a block as Lake Placid got to with three, 22-19.
Sebring regrouped and finished the set scoring three of the four last points to include a game ending kill shot by Brooklyn Coke to win 25 to give the Blue Streaks a 25-20 wins and 2-0 set lead.
Lake Placid held an early lead in the third set, 4-3, then 5-4 and last tied at six before Sebring went on a 19-3 run to win the final set 25-9 and the match 3-0.
“We kind of went in that they are not as good as they have been in the past,” said Sebring Head Coach Venessa Sinness. “It is definitely a rebuilding year for her, I have been there and know what it is like, I am the one with the eight seniors this years, she had nine last year, so I know that feeling, so I mixed it up a lot tonight.”
Sinness noted that it really makes a difference in a year like this to have girls that played competitively for three or four years, both in a mental mindset, but also in the speed of the game.
“They see the game better because they have been in that game situation in the past,” added Sinness. “No time to practice, I am fortunate that to have so many seniors, we won’t be any better than last year, but we were good last year. All we do is play. So instead of teaching during practice and coaching during the game, we are forced to teach while we are coaching during the game. Everybody is in the same boat, at least that is what I keep telling myself, so it is what it is.”