SEBRING — Friday night’s game was quiet the pitching duel as both teams were strong on the mound. The Sebring Blue Streaks narrowly defeated their rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, for the second time in less than a week. After a hard-fought battle, the Blue Streaks edged the Green Dragons, 2-1. With this victory Sebring’s record is now 13-1 while Lake Placid’s drops to 4-9.
“I told our players ‘Sometimes you need to get humble’ and we won 7-1 on Tuesday and then won big last night against Hardee, 14-3, but when you start to get humbled, good teams will find a way to win and tonight we did,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “That is a sign of maturity from our guys. (Cameron) Kimbrell did a great job tonight on the bump and Trevor Carter, a sophomore, came in for the first time in a situation like this and felt no pressure. We left too many guys on base and had some opportunities. We have been working on some hustle plays, coming out of the box and not being satisfied with just a single and both times it gave us an opportunity to score. We called this a trap game, our second time this week against them, third game this year against them and our third game of the week.”
The scoring didn’t begin until the bottom of the third inning with two outs Sebring’s pitcher, Cameron Kimbrell, hit a grounder into left field for a single but a fielder’s error allowed Kimbrell to advance to second. Case McClelland hit a rope between third and shortstop that rolled into left field. Kimbrell ran home where the fielder threw home allowing McClelland to advance to second putting Sebring up 1-0. McClelland was left stranded on second.
Sebring expanded their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Clayton Evans launched the ball deep into left field that bounced off the wall for a double. Trey Rowe hit a grounder to second as was tagged out at first but Evans to advance to third. Rhett Vaughn stepped to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to center field where Lake Placid’s James Swaford made the catch for the out but Evans ran home, giving Vaughn an RBI and Sebring’s lead increased to 2-0.
Lake Placid cut the deficit in half in the top of fifth. Parker Griffin hit a grounder to second and narrowly beat the throw to first which Sebring’s Coach Jasone DeWitt contested but the call was not overturned. Alen Torres came into run for the Green Dragons’ catcher. Sebring’s Kimbrell attempted to pickoff Torres but the throw went wide out of the reach of first baseman, Ashton Griffen, allowing Torres to advance to third on the error. Swaford stepped to the plate and sent a sacrifice fly into centerfield driving home Torres. Lake Placid cut Sebring’s lead in half at 2-1.
Cameron Kimbrell was the winning pitcher for Sebring. The righty allowed one hit and one run over six innings, striking out 13. Trevor Carter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Carter struck out the final three batters to earn the save for the Blue Streaks.
Holden Martin took the loss for Lake Placid. The pitcher went six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five.
“Can’t take anything away from Lake Placid, they came to play and (Holden) Martin did a great job on the mound, controlling our swings,” DeWitt added. “Anytime a guy like that can do that, they will have a chance. Their record doesn’t indicate who they are and they will win some games. People will think it is an upset but it really isn’t, just because of where they started at the beginning of the year to where they are at now is an improvement.”
The Green Dragons didn’t commit a single error on the night while Sebring had three.
“The only negative on the game tonight was the fact that we didn’t make an adjust on what’s going on with the pitcher,” explained Lake Placid Coach Dan Coomes. “We didn’t make that adjustment and I have to do a better job at getting them to do that, that’s my job. That is the only negative that I have. The kids played hard, our pitcher (Holden Martin) did great and this (Sebring) is one of the top teams in the state. They aren’t even in our division, they are bigger school than we are and we came out and played tough. We have lost a couple of games to them and were nearly run ruled. Today we came and played. If we play like that, we will win some games. Holden Martin definitely stood out to me and was amazing on the mound. He had control of all three of his pitches and just did a great job.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start. The Sebring Blue Streaks will hit the road to take on the John Carroll Catholic Rams on Tuesday before hosting the Okeechobee Brahmans on Thursday at 7 p.m.