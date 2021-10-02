LAKE PLACID — Sebring Blue Streaks defeated Lake Placid Green Dragons 3-1 Thursday night with scores of 25-15, 25-17, 21-25 and 25-17. The Blue Streaks move to 11-3 on the year with their third straight win and eighth in their last nine contests. Meanwhile, the Green Dragons see their four-game win streak snapped as they fall to 11-9.
Sebring started the first set with five straight points off a Sydney Porter service run and parlayed it into a 9-3 lead before Lake Placid called its first time out of the frame. The Blue Streaks then scored six of the next nine points and pushed it to 15-7. However, a Green Dragons block allowed them to utilize a service run of its own from Jenna Walker.
Lake Placid could only pull within three as an attack error by Zuleima Barajas gave serve back to the Blue Streaks who forced two more Lake Placid errors to make it 18-12. After trading a few points, Sebring rattled off five straight with Lacey Brod at the service line and claimed Set 1, 25-15.
The second set started out with another Sebring run. Lake Placid didn’t flinch this time as a few kills and a Sebring service error had the set tied at 5-5 through the first 10 points. It stayed close until the Blue Streaks grabbed a little distance with a four-point run at 13-12 with Porter at the line once again. Both teams exchanged points which brought Brod back around to serve for Sebring.
Brod went on a small run but it helped balloon Sebring’s five-point lead into a nine-point one as her team held on for the second set victory of 25-17 and a 2-0 lead in the matchup.
Set 3 began competitive as the squads alternated possession and points. The third frame stayed pretty close throughout until a string of three points gave Sebring a 19-14 edge. The Green Dragons rallied and recorded five straight points to tie it at 19-19. Then a real dogfight ensued over the next four points. Each team looked to grab a hold of the set while their respective opponent came back with a haymaker. Both teams’ fans grew louder with each point.
Finally, at 22-21, Lake Placid scored three straight to the uproar of its home gym and stayed in the game with a Set 3 victory of 25-21.
Possibly a key to that set was Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil utilizing it as a chance to work the Blue Streaks’ subs in for some playing time. Cecil said postgame they had a good scouting report and felt comfortable working the bench in for that frame. Regardless, the Green Dragons took advantage and kept the game alive with the third set win.
Set 4 began just as competitive as the third as Sebring led 7-6 through the first 13 points. Lake Placid and Sebring continued trading blows for the next few points. Tied at 9-9, the Blue Streaks went on a mini-run for a 12-9 lead. The Green Dragons worked to stay in it as they trailed 16-12 as Sebring’s Brod came back to the service line.
Brod once again helped the Blue Streaks pull away even further. She had a five-point run that featured one ace, three kills and a block for Sebring as it led 19-12. Cecil’s team held on from there to claim to the set, 25-17 and the win in the game.
Sebring might’ve won it 3-1 but it definitely wasn’t anything easy. Especially compared to the last time these two teams matched up.
Cecil said dealing with Homecoming this week seemed to have affected her team’s preparation. They didn’t practice the day before and she said the Blue Streaks just weren’t ready to play Thursday.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder felt her team played a scrappy game all the way around. She was proud of that. It was little things or mistakes or breaks that played a difference in Lake Placid not pulling it out Thursday.
Bauder felt in that first set her team wasn’t executing in service. After it though, they started hitting spots and the Green Dragons were to play more tough, competitive ball.
Next up for Sebring is a home matchup Monday with Bartow, whom Sebring beat 3-0 earlier this season on road. Meanwhile, Lake Placid is on the road to try and avenge its loss against DeSoto.
The Blue Streaks have five games left whereas the Green Dragons have just two. Bauder said they hope to take advantage of a banged up DeSoto team and that it’s important her team wins out. Lake Placid is currently ranked first in its district.
“If we stay well in districts, we will host districts at home,” Bauder said. “So, that’s a plus and kind of an incentive to want to finish out with some wins.”