DAVENPORT — Big plays and a productive pass rush helped the Sebring Blue Streaks get back to over .500.
Sebring cruised past the Ridge Community Bolts 49-20 on Friday night. The Blue Streaks have won their last two games by a combined 66 points. Not to mention, they scored 35+ points for the second straight game.
The Blue Streaks got off to a good start picking up a first down on their first drive in three plays. But a variety of penalties set them back and resulted in a Sebring punt. Sebring’s defense forced a three-and-out by Ridge but a roughing the kicker call on punt extended the Bolt drive.
However, the Sebring defense stiffened and worked into another punt situation. A botched snap gave the Blue Streaks great field position at the opposing 40 yard line. They worked their way down to the goal line thanks to some strong running by sophomore tailback Travis Kerney. A big scamper by the running back set up the offense with first and goal. Sebring called on Dyveon Brown who took it in for the score from six yards out as his team led 7-0 in the first quarter.
Ridge seemed poised to retaliate as it drove down near the Sebring goal line. Automatically Sebring was at a critical juncture as it faced a fourth and goal situation from the five. Ridge decided to go for it and went on the ground. Unfortunately for running back Joe Jackson was met in the hole by linebacker Tyler Blevins.
Sebring’s Cameron Kimbrell and the offense made the Bolts pay for that. After a few plays to get out of the shadow of their own goal posts, the Blue Streaks went for a double move. Kimbrell pump faked, Dyveon Brown freed himself up and the ball was dropped right into his hands as he took it to the house for a 79-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The big plays didn’t stop there and one of them worked against the Blue Streaks. A busted coverage on first play of the ensuing drive allowed for an 80-yard touchdown pass for the Bolts but Sebring made sure to get that two-score lead back.
On the following kickoff, Frederick Hankerson scooped up a squib near the middle of the field. He sprinted across the hash marks to the left side of the field, stopped and reversed his direction. With all of the coverage team down on the opposite side, Hankerson took the ball all the way down to Bolts 30 yard line.
Kimbrell flipped a pass out to Ke’varreis White on a screen. With almost every man blocked, White sprinted into the end zone and the Blue Streaks led 21-6 with over 5:30 left in the second quarter.
Sebring got another quick three-and-out but another roughing call kept the Ridge drive going. The Blue Streaks did eventually force a punt and got a good return from White. But they turned the ball over on four straight incompletions. Fortunately, the defense was able to end the half with a sack and a 21-6 lead for Sebring.
Another clutch sack on the beginning drive of the second half for Ridge got the ball back to Kimbrell and Co. The offense worked its way down to the goal line and Kimbrell took it in himself for another touchdown and a 28-6 lead.
However explosive plays bit the Blue Streaks again. They allowed a kick return to their 45 yard line and a big run put it down at the five. Three plays later Jackson put it into the end zone and the lead was now 28-12. Explosive plays were a bit of an issue for Sebring during the game whether it was the blown coverage, missed tackles or bad angles resulting in big gains.
“We haven’t been doing that all year,” Sebring’s Coach LaVarr Scott said. “So we got to shake that little bit of rust off...we’ve got to get it fixed for next week.”
It was all Blue Streaks after that. Sebring scored on its next three drives to make it 49-12. The first came on a big catch-and-run by Rhett Vaughn for a score, then a wildcat play with Caden Dunlap made it two scores and the third one came on the tough running of Kerney.
Ridge did give itself a little bit of a bump in energy as wide receiver Rick Penick took a kickoff return to the house. Scott said he’ll take responsibility for that because he subbed in a lot of younger players to get them experience.
Eventually, both squads ran out the rest of the running clock and Sebring left Davenport with a 49-20 victory and a 4-3 record. Their next game comes against Booker in Sarasota next week.